Author Veronica Ingram’s New Book, "Hey, I’ve Got Something to Say!" Introduces Harmony; Harmony is in Sixth Grade and is Very Intelligent for Her Age
Recent release “Hey, I’ve Got Something to Say!” from Page Publishing author Veronica Ingramm, is about Harmony, who is an excellent sixth-grade student, has various hobbies, and wants to make her voice heard.
Dacula, GA, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Veronica Ingram, who grew up in Chicago, Illinois, has completed her new book, “Hey, I’ve Got Something to Say!”: an extraordinary story that follows Harmony, who can be bossy and talkative. She has something on her mind. What does she have to say?
Author Veronica Ingram graduated from Fort Hays State University with a master’s degree in education. Veronica taught ninth to twelfth grade in Southern California for many years. She is currently an educator in the state of Georgia. Veronica is passionate about teaching children how to be leaders. Veronica is married and has three children and two grandchildren.
Veronica writes, “Hey, I’ve got something to say, but no one had time to listen. It was Monday morning. My mom came into my room to wake me up for school. ‘Harmony, it’s time to get up,’ she said in the nicest voice. I could hear her walking out of my room. Then I heard her go into my brother’s room and tell him the same thing. I liked school, so I hopped out of bed and got ready.”
Published by Page Publishing, Veronica Ingram’s entertaining tale invites readers to follow along with Harmony as she tries to share what she has to say.
Readers who wish to experience this one-of-a-kind work can purchase “Hey, I’ve Got Something to Say!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Veronica Ingram graduated from Fort Hays State University with a master’s degree in education. Veronica taught ninth to twelfth grade in Southern California for many years. She is currently an educator in the state of Georgia. Veronica is passionate about teaching children how to be leaders. Veronica is married and has three children and two grandchildren.
Veronica writes, “Hey, I’ve got something to say, but no one had time to listen. It was Monday morning. My mom came into my room to wake me up for school. ‘Harmony, it’s time to get up,’ she said in the nicest voice. I could hear her walking out of my room. Then I heard her go into my brother’s room and tell him the same thing. I liked school, so I hopped out of bed and got ready.”
Published by Page Publishing, Veronica Ingram’s entertaining tale invites readers to follow along with Harmony as she tries to share what she has to say.
Readers who wish to experience this one-of-a-kind work can purchase “Hey, I’ve Got Something to Say!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories