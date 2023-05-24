Author Beautiful Balance Inspirations’s New Book, "Inspired," is a Collection of Writings from Twenty-Four Young Winners of the 2022 Light the Fire Youth Writing Contest

Recent release “Inspired: Light the Fire Youth Writing Contest 2022,” from Page Publishing author Beautiful Balance Inspirations, is a stirring series of short stories, poems, and essays penned by twenty-four talented young writers whose works were deemed top winners of their respective categories in Beautiful Balance Inspiration's Writing Contest.