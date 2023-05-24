Author Beautiful Balance Inspirations’s New Book, "Inspired," is a Collection of Writings from Twenty-Four Young Winners of the 2022 Light the Fire Youth Writing Contest
Recent release “Inspired: Light the Fire Youth Writing Contest 2022,” from Page Publishing author Beautiful Balance Inspirations, is a stirring series of short stories, poems, and essays penned by twenty-four talented young writers whose works were deemed top winners of their respective categories in Beautiful Balance Inspiration's Writing Contest.
Saegertown, PA, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Beautiful Balance Inspirations, a 501c3 non-profit organization raising others up through education, micro-finance, and healthcare offering hope in India, Africa, Romania, and the United States, have completed their new book, “Inspired: Light the Fire Youth Writing Contest 2022”: a stunning assortment of twenty-four moving stories, ruminations, and other contest-winning writings that were hand-picked to be published and shared with readers from all over.
“‘Inspired: Light the Fire’ is a showcase of talented young writers from Crawford County, Pennsylvania,” shares Beautiful Balance Inspirations. “These gifted young people competed in the 2022 local youth writing contest, and now readers can enjoy their beautifully written stories, poems, essays, and devotionals.”
Published by Page Publishing, Beautiful Balance Inspirations’s incredible compilation will take readers on an unforgettable journey through a wide range of emotions as they experience the insightful and deeply moving works of America’s youth, whose writings show talent far beyond their years. Thought-provoking and poignant, “Inspired: Light the Fire Youth Writing Contest 2022” is sure to keep readers spellbound, and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion, leaving them wanting to return and relive each entry over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Inspired: Light the Fire Youth Writing Contest 2022” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
