Author Ronald Webb’s New Book, "Talks with Dad: From Bully to Hero," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Bully Who Begins Making Important Choices to Turn His Life Around
Recent release “Talks with Dad: From Bully to Hero,” from Page Publishing author Ronald Webb, is a charming tale designed as a learning guide to teach young readers to think for themselves and develop positive thoughts for self-motivation through the use of simple terms, words, and illustrations that they will better relate to.
Los Angeles, CA, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ronald Webb, a proud and loving grandfather as well as a self-taught student of human behavior and an observer of life, has completed his new book, “Talks with Dad: From Bully to Hero”: a charming tale presented in both English and Spanish of a young boy who discovers the error of his ways after living his life as a bully and does all he can to better himself and earn true friends.
“In our day-to-day lives, we are all bombarded with loud and intrusive voices and messages,” writes Webb. “The people who ‘chose us’ to be their friends rather than the other way around weigh heavily in our life decisions. We have given them permission to have great influence over us, just like how social media controls our lives if we want to fit in and be accepted! The problem is these things, right or wrong, shape our way of thinking and how we act and treat ourselves and treat others. This book tells the story of a young man who has to make some life-changing decisions and turns to a man, a trusted friend, who gives him the advice he needs to learn to think for himself.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ronald Webb’s engaging tale is a powerful tale to help readers discover the impact that different choices can have on one’s life and explores important tenants to assist young readers in gaining a sense of self-worth while also taking control of one’s destiny. With charming artwork to help bring Webb’s story to life, “Talks with Dad: From Bully to Hero” is the perfect tool for parents and guardians to connect with readers of all ages to teach the importance of thinking for oneself and instilling such values at a young age.
