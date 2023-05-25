Author Ronald Webb’s New Book, "Talks with Dad: From Bully to Hero," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Bully Who Begins Making Important Choices to Turn His Life Around

Recent release “Talks with Dad: From Bully to Hero,” from Page Publishing author Ronald Webb, is a charming tale designed as a learning guide to teach young readers to think for themselves and develop positive thoughts for self-motivation through the use of simple terms, words, and illustrations that they will better relate to.