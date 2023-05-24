Author Valerie Y. Jordan Jones’s New Book "A Word from the Rock (Listening to My Father Makes My Heart Sing)" is a Collection of Divinely Spiritual Writings & Meditations
Recent release “A Word from the Rock (Listening to My Father Makes My Heart Sing),” from Covenant Books author Valerie Y. Jordan Jones, encourages readers to pause and reflect, through the author’s thoughtful meditations.
New York, NY, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Valerie Y. Jordan Jones has completed her new book, “A Word from the Rock (Listening to My Father Makes My Heart Sing)”: a calming and peaceful collection of divinely spiritual writings and meditations designed to help readers find clarity in listening to the Word of God.
Rev. Dr. Valerie Y. Jordan Jones has empowered children, youth, men, women, and families throughout the United States, Europe, the Virgin Islands, and Africa for close to four decades as a change agent through the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Summoned, piloted, cultivated, and trained as a lifelong learner by the Holy Spirit of truth, she has served as a stimulating and inspirational visionary to educate, encourage, and empower many in the things of God. She is inspired to train and motivate individuals how to seek the Lord for guidance, to listen to make plans, and to set attainable goals that will provide structure and direction for spiritual life fulfillment. She has successfully guided learners to think and to avail themselves of more open-ended explorations through the direction of the Holy Spirit. Through practical teachings of many pronounced spiritual masters, profound universal principles, and hands-on application, she has offered stimulating and innovative resources and opportunities for multitudes, who have desired to become what God has destined them to be.
Dr. Valerie, as she is called by many, is an accomplished writer, spiritual strategist, inspirational speaker, and life mentor, scholarly ascribing to the inspired Scripture written through man by the Holy Spirit (2 Peter 1:20–21) as the revealed will of God, the all-sufficient rule of faith and practice, and superior to the conscience and reasoning of man. She has read, studied, analyzed, and ascribed to many of the great masters of history and theology to minister a realistic and enjoyable understanding of how to live life as God intended—with love, joy, and peace.
Dr. Valerie, a first-generation, native-born Washingtonian, raised and educated in the nation’s capital, is a legacy and offspring of freed slaves and indentured workers of Georgia, coal miners of Tennessee, Pullman porters, automobile factory workers of Ohio, native indigenous American sharecroppers, servants and teachers of North Carolina, and first-generation federal government workers of Washington, DC. She is a daughter, a sister, a mother, a wife, and a friend. She is the little church girl who learned to believe in the exciting heart of God through His Word, a child of God divinely guided by His hands.
Dr. Valerie writes, “I know all things, for I Am all things. All things that are and are to be, are of Me, for God eternal am I! You must know that I am the truth, the way, and The Holy One! All manner of men are unto Me. I alone am God. Forever and ever and evermore shall I be as the creator and maker of all things of earth and on earth. For no man can ever be God or even in the similitude of Me. I alone make and create. Good is light, and I am light. Truth is life, and I am life. All is under My authority. Fear no evil, for thou are with Me. My rod and staff shall comfort you. You shall live in the house of the Lord forever, amen.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Valerie Y. Jordan Jones’s new book inspires readers to listen closely to God’s messages.
Readers can purchase “A Word from the Rock (Listening to My Father Makes My Heart Sing)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
