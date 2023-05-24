Author Violine Vilbert’s New Book, "Spoiled by the King," is a Profound and Faith-Based Guide to Discovering God's Path to Riches and Health for All of His Children
Recent release “Spoiled by the King: Practical Steps to Becoming Healthy, Wealthy: Spirit, Soul, and Body,” from Covenant Books author Violine Vilbert, is a poignant look at how Christians can have all the riches of the world through following the Lord's plan for them and form spiritual habits required for a lasting life.
Murfreesboro, TN, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Violine Vilbert, a certified health and life coach as well as a Bible College graduate, has completed her new book, “Spoiled by the King: Practical Steps to Becoming Healthy, Wealthy: Spirit, Soul, and Body”: a thought-provoking and enlightening guide to attaining all of life’s riches and prosperities by incorporating God and Christ’s teachings into every aspect of one’s life.
Drawing from the depth of researched insight and earned experiences, author Violine Vilbert has been writing Christian articles for over twenty years. She is also the founder of God and Health, an organization that empowers individuals to become healthy and wealthy spiritually, financially, and physically. For many years, Violine was a member of Victory Christian Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and she served at different levels and capacities in ministry until she moved to Nashville, Tennessee. Currently, the author, along with her husband Junior, lives in Tennessee and they are the proud parents of two children, Jedd and Joshua.
“Health, happiness, and wealth are God’s will for your life,” writes Vilbert. “However, if you feel the pulse of society, you’ll understand that not many have access to this reality. Are you prospering in all things? Are you wealthy and healthy in your spirit, soul, and body? Do you have peace and faith in God? Do you desire a deeper connection to something more satisfying, eternal, and higher than your temporal existence?”
Vilbert continues, “‘Spoiled by the King’ is a wisdom pack and highly inspirational book that explains and clears beyond every agelong belief that being wealthy, healthy, and happy doesn’t reflect the true life of a Christian.
“This book will liberate you from the never-enough mentality to a place of understanding that you can eat your cake and have it in God’s kingdom. Who says you can’t have it all? You can be wealthy, healthy, peaceful, and happy in spirit, soul, and body.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Violine Vilbert’s new book is designed to help readers understand that God is closer than one might think, and always ready to help his followers through times of darkness and doubt. Through her writings, Vilbert hopes to teach readers how to involve the Lord in every situation to live a victorious life and fully live as Christ intends.
Readers can purchase “Spoiled by the King: Practical Steps to Becoming Healthy, Wealthy: Spirit, Soul, and Body” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
