Author Violine Vilbert’s New Book, "Spoiled by the King," is a Profound and Faith-Based Guide to Discovering God's Path to Riches and Health for All of His Children

Recent release “Spoiled by the King: Practical Steps to Becoming Healthy, Wealthy: Spirit, Soul, and Body,” from Covenant Books author Violine Vilbert, is a poignant look at how Christians can have all the riches of the world through following the Lord's plan for them and form spiritual habits required for a lasting life.