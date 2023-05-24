Author Sandra Washington’s New Book, "Our Story: A Widow's Journey," is a Beautiful and Moving Autobiographical Story of Love, Hope, Heartache, and Faith

Recent release “Our Story: A Widow's Journey,” from Covenant Books author Sandra Washington, is a poignant and heartfelt novel in which the author shares openly about the beauty and trials of her thirty-three-year marriage before her beloved husband, Wayne, passed away unexpectedly at the age of fifty-six.