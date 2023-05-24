Author Sandra Washington’s New Book, "Our Story: A Widow's Journey," is a Beautiful and Moving Autobiographical Story of Love, Hope, Heartache, and Faith
Recent release “Our Story: A Widow's Journey,” from Covenant Books author Sandra Washington, is a poignant and heartfelt novel in which the author shares openly about the beauty and trials of her thirty-three-year marriage before her beloved husband, Wayne, passed away unexpectedly at the age of fifty-six.
Glenwood, IL, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sandra Washington, who has been retired since 2015 after a successful twenty-year career in human resources management, has completed her new book, “Our Story: A Widow's Journey”: a compelling and emotional story that follows the author’s relationship with her late husband, revealing the beautiful love they shared and the family they created together.
The youngest of four, author Sandra Washington was married to her beloved husband Wayne Washington Sr. for thirty-three years before his passing. She is the mother of two children and is affectionately known as “Grammy” to five adorable grandchildren. Currently, Sandra is serving a four-year elected term as Village Clerk of Glenwood, Illinois, and is an active member of Faith Movers Church in University Park, Illinois, under Pastor Moses B. Herring Sr. and First Lady LaCresha Herring. In her retirement, Sandra enjoys traveling, reading, praise and worship, and meeting new people on this life’s journey.
“Marriage is a covenant and a long-term commitment made between two people and God,” writes Washington. “Many people really don’t consider ‘till death do we part’ as a true reality when they recite their wedding vows. We never thought about that inevitable reality that one of us would be a widow or a widower. Our ‘till death do us part’ came much sooner than we expected.
“Marriage is not for the faint of heart. God must be in the center if you want your union to be richly blessed and sustained. True love is unwavering. Throughout our marriage, God revealed it required a mutual mindset of patience, prayer, love, and commitment to maintain a healthy godly marriage. Our marriage was designed to mirror the relationship of Jesus Christ and his church.”
Washington continues, “The widowhood journey is not an easy path. But most importantly, readers will know how God uses trials and tribulations to make each of us draw closer to Him. God is true to His promises. There is beauty for ashes, joy for mourning, and a lot of praise in this widow’s journey.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sandra Washington’s new book is a deeply personal and intimate journey that invites readers to witness the incredible life both the author and her husband built together before his unexpected passing. Touching and poignant, Washington hopes to connect with readers who may find themselves in a similar position and help them to navigate the life of a widow through sharing her own story.
Readers can purchase “Our Story: A Widow's Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
