Author Yahya H. Affinnih’s New Book, "Why Has West Africa Become a Nexus for the International Traffickers," Seeks to Explain the Issues Affecting West Africa Today
Recent release “Why Has West Africa Become a Nexus for the International Traffickers,” from Covenant Books author Yahnya H. Affinnih, is a well-researched and documented book that fills the void in the discourse of West African drug trade causes and effects.
Rensselaer, NY, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Yahya H. Affinnih, a native of West Africa who holds a PhD in sociology from New York University, has completed his new book, “Why Has West Africa Become a Nexus for the International Traffickers”: an eye-opening exploration of why West Africa has become international traffickers’ transshipments and transits hub and cocaine distribution and repackage centers for cocaine en route to Europe.
From 1990 to 1992, Affinnih was a postdoctoral research fellow at the National Development and Research Institutes, Inc. (NDRI) NYC Behavioral Sciences Training Program in substance use and misuse funded by the National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA). This program has contributed immensely to the development of his interest in drug abuse research in general and drug trade in particular.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Affinnih’s new book was conceived because of recent international traffickers’ unprecedented inundation of cocaine through West Africa to Europe and its unintended consequences for West African countries that have become a global security concern.
“This book is informative for a wide variety of readers such as students, social analysts from different social sciences disciplines, drug policy makers in West African countries, and elsewhere in the world,” Affinnih writes. “The book’s subject matter is a global-wide problem that concerns all modern human societies worldwide. There are no human societies that are immune to the dynamics of the global drug trade industries that pose threat to human, national, and global security in its wake.”
Readers can purchase “Why Has West Africa Become a Nexus for the International Traffickers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
