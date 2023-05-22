Author Luke West’s New Book, "Journeys: Core Rulebook," is a Captivating Guide to the Different Rules of Playing the Author's Brand-New Tabletop Game, "Journeys"
Recent release “Journeys: Core Rulebook,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Luke West, is a detailed overview of the author's own rules for his new and imaginative tabletop game, that grants players complete freedom over their actions. From mastering magic skills to becoming a fearsome warrior, "Journeys" imposes no limits on a character's path, leading to countless gameplay opportunities.
Battle Creek, MI, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Luke West, who has been a dungeon/game master for many years, has completed his new book, “Journeys: Core Rulebook”: a compelling and intuitive guide to playing the author’s newly devised tabletop game, “Journeys.”
“A year and a half of adventure, battle, love, and betrayal has all come down to this final encounter,” writes West. “The GM is playing epic music. The pizza is going cold, and you can hear a ceremonial slurp of soda before every dice roll. Your character was raised by a great wizard of a father and a priest-like sage of a mother. You grew up around books and magic, yet because you picked up a sword, spells have been forever blocked from your path. Why? Because your class just doesn’t work that way. Too bad you can’t use that life-saving scroll your party has kept in your bag all campaign.
“Time to throw off the shackles! ‘Journeys: Role-Playing Game’ is designed to be balanced, filled with options, and yet nothing about your character’s life choices prevents him from trying something new. In this system, the character’s journey is truly yours. Your every action will determine how you grow. Want to cast magic? Everyone starts somewhere. It may blow up in your face, but you will have learned something about how to not make the magical mistake again. Want to be a warrior? Then you better start picking up some steel and training with it over some poor monster’s skull.
“The rules of ‘Journeys’ provide your GM with a strong referee system to make the world solidly realistic yet open enough to be wildly fantastic. When you create your character, you may start as anything you can imagine. No combination of skills is beyond the light of the rules here. But choose carefully what you decide to specialize in, because changing your mind later will mean having to work from ground zero on up. Your journey starts here.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Luke West’s riveting guidebook is the perfect tool for those wishing to switch up their tabletop gaming experience, providing a fascinating game in which any character can achieve anything they choose to work towards, leading to endless paths and stories one can take. Drawing on his years of experience as a game master, West provides a thrilling new way to play that is sure to be a hit with newcomers and experienced tabletop players alike.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Journeys: Core Rulebook” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
