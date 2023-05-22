Author Luke West’s New Book, "Journeys: Core Rulebook," is a Captivating Guide to the Different Rules of Playing the Author's Brand-New Tabletop Game, "Journeys"

Recent release “Journeys: Core Rulebook,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Luke West, is a detailed overview of the author's own rules for his new and imaginative tabletop game, that grants players complete freedom over their actions. From mastering magic skills to becoming a fearsome warrior, "Journeys" imposes no limits on a character's path, leading to countless gameplay opportunities.