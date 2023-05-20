HealthONE's North Suburban Medical Center Now Home to AirLife Home Base
New base will expand AirLife’s ability to quickly serve North Denver community.
Denver, CO, May 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AirLife Denver, HealthONE’s medical transport service, has moved to a new home base at North Suburban Medical Center (NSMC). The move allows AirLife's adult, pediatric and neonatal teams to function immediately for patients in the multi-state service region.
As the emergency medical and critical care transport service of the HealthONE healthcare system, AirLife provides air and ground service for adult, pediatric, and neonatal patients. NSMC’s Level II trauma status will complement the AirLife home base so that clinical teams will continue providing complex, high-quality care for the community.
The move comes as AirLife celebrates 40 years of service to Colorado and the region and as the north metro area continues to grow rapidly with an increasing need for emergent access to patients requiring a higher level of healthcare. North Suburban’s strategic location adjacent to I-25 puts them in a position to deliver quality emergency medical and critical care services to the area.
The AirLife team will also provide North Suburban's clinical teams with additional support for complex patients, and North Suburban will ensure AirLife’s enhanced clinical procedural capabilities are readily available.
AirLife will maintain a presence with their helicopters at HealthONE’s Sky Ridge Medical Center and several rural locations; with their two fixed wing airplanes at Centennial Airport; and with ground ambulances at Swedish Medical Center and now, North Suburban.
About North Suburban Medical Center
North Suburban Medical Center is a 157 bed, level II state-designated trauma facility with a level II neonatal intensive care unit, cardiac catheterization services, primary stroke certification by The Joint Commission and accredited by the National Program for Breast Centers. North Suburban strives to meet and exceed the needs of the north metro Denver communities by also providing a freestanding, full-service emergency room and an outpatient surgery center. North Suburban continues to excel in quality of care and has been recognized with several awards, including straight A’s from the Lown Institute Hospitals Index and several five-star awards from Healthgrades – all while maintaining the community feel that we were founded on and lead the way for healthcare in our area. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE and North Suburban, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and also provided $677 million in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200 million in federal, state and local taxes.
