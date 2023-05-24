Author G. C. Brooks’s New Book, "The Best Christmas Ever," Follows a Young Boy Who is Eagerly Awaiting Christmas Day But Wonders What Gift He Should Get His Mother
Recent release “The Best Christmas Ever,” from Newman Springs Publishing author G. C. Brooks, is an adorable story that centers around RJ, a young boy who is hopeful that this year's Christmas will be better than the last few. But when he isn't sure what present to get his mother, his grandmother offers him sage advice that turns this Christmas into the best one yet.
Christoval, TX, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- G. C. Brooks has completed her new book, “The Best Christmas Ever”: a charming story of a young boy, who hopes that this year’s upcoming Christmas will be a good one despite his family having very little but struggles to know what gifts to get both his sister and mother.
“This story is written with love and with my children in mind,” writes Brooks. “This book tells the story of a young child who learns the real meaning of how the giving of love and the giving of the smallest of things can inspire not only love but hope as well. I hope this inspires love and hope in whoever reads my story.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, G. C. Brooks’s delightful tale shares a beautiful message of the impact that love can have on the lives of others, no matter their situation. With vibrant artwork to help bring Brooks’s story to life, “The Best Christmas Ever” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers, inviting them to relive the magical and imaginative tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Best Christmas Ever” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This story is written with love and with my children in mind,” writes Brooks. “This book tells the story of a young child who learns the real meaning of how the giving of love and the giving of the smallest of things can inspire not only love but hope as well. I hope this inspires love and hope in whoever reads my story.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, G. C. Brooks’s delightful tale shares a beautiful message of the impact that love can have on the lives of others, no matter their situation. With vibrant artwork to help bring Brooks’s story to life, “The Best Christmas Ever” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers, inviting them to relive the magical and imaginative tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Best Christmas Ever” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories