Author G. C. Brooks’s New Book, "The Best Christmas Ever," Follows a Young Boy Who is Eagerly Awaiting Christmas Day But Wonders What Gift He Should Get His Mother

Recent release “The Best Christmas Ever,” from Newman Springs Publishing author G. C. Brooks, is an adorable story that centers around RJ, a young boy who is hopeful that this year's Christmas will be better than the last few. But when he isn't sure what present to get his mother, his grandmother offers him sage advice that turns this Christmas into the best one yet.