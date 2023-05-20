Golden Quill Press in Celebration of One Year Since the Publication of "Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer’s: Shamrock’s Story," is Beginning a Series of Q & A Videos
One year after the publication of "Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer's: Shamrock's Story," in celebration Golden Quill Press has begun a series of videos on YouTube and other social media to answer any pet parents questions about this disease.
Roanoke, VA, May 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In the past year since the publication of "Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer's: Shamrock's Story," we have spoken to many pet parents that didn’t even know this disease was possible for their dog. Most ignore signs because they are unaware of them until it is too late. Many also believe when the dog gets the disease there is nothing that can be done. And most certainly they believe this is an inevitability of old age, and didn’t know that this disease attacks dog’s brains, as young as 5.
After 2 years of research and interviewing over 50 experts for this book, its author F. Barish-Stern has been talking to these dog parents and fielding questions and we are therefore beginning a series of videos that will respond to these questions and concerns. One of the questions will begin this series: Why dogs get stuck in a corner and can’t get out. This is a classic symptom of this disease and Barish-Stern offers reasons and solutions.
These videos will explain every aspect of this disease and what to do to help your dog, whether a puppy, adult or senior dog.
Barish-Stern will discuss why you need to be aware of this disease, even if your dog is just a puppy. As the series continues other videos will answer questions about what exactly dementia in dogs is and what can be done to prevent and if necessary to treat this. Questions about diet, supplements, your dog not eating, not sleeping, up all night walking in circles, home accidents, aggressive behavior and so much more will all be explained but best of all there will be discussions about what to do to help prevent this killer from ever finding its way to your doggy door.
These videos will be available on the Golden Quill Press YouTube Channel, as well as through other social media platforms.
Barish-Stern will also be answering watcher’s questions and posting comments and videos.
