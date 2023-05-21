Diane Asitimbay Releases Novel Full of Cultural Insights for Digital Nomads and Retirees Living in Mexico
San Diego, CA, May 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Culturelink Press has released a debut novel from the award-winning author Diane Asitimbay, entitled My Life as a Cactus: Tales of a Rookie Reporter in Mexico.
Asitimbay's debut novel is a story of cultural mishaps working as a reporter in Mexico. Full of pathos and humor, the main character Sara Tortellini, moves from New York to Mexico City to escape her fixation on the wrong man. Readers peer into the wacky world of her misadventures as Sara experiences a culture very different from her own; she saves herself from getting fired after writing about the War of 1847, she rents a room on a rooftop, and undergoes major breast surgery in a Mexican hospital. As a journalist for a daily newspaper, she stumbles upon the maddening mysteries of Mexicans – from the concept of ahorita, “the little now,” to the weird nicknames Mexicans give each other. By the end of her two-year stay, she has come to grips with life in Mexico - and has written a humorous tribute to the country.
About the Author
Diane Asitimbay is an award-winning author of What’s Up, America? A Foreigner’s Guide to Understanding Americans. Her cultural insights have been featured on KPBS Public Radio and in various newspapers and magazines. As a speaker, teacher and intercultural trainer, she has helped countless international newcomers feel at home in the United States.
Ordering Information: My Life as a Cactus: Tales of a Rookie Reporter in Mexico Culturelink Press. Paperback, ISBN 978-0-9759276-18, $16.99, pp. 236 E-book, $9.99, ISBN 978-0-9759276-4-9 pp. 258 Online: Amazon, www.amazon.com and Barnes & Nobel, www.barnesandnobel.com
