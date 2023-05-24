Lenora Davidson’s Newly Released "The Journey of the Chosen One: Suffering in Silence!" is an Inspiring Story of a Woman’s Journey of Personal and Spiritual Growth
“The Journey of the Chosen One: Suffering in Silence!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lenora Davidson, is an impactful message of hope for those who have struggled with worldly challenges and spiritual confusion.
Montgomery, AL, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Journey of the Chosen One: Suffering in Silence!”: a potent personal story that encourages others to overcome life’s obstacles. “The Journey of the Chosen One: Suffering in Silence!” is the creation of published author Lenora Davidson, a dedicated mother.
Davidson shares, “I am a child of God, who has been on a journey of a tremendous amount of pain, spiritual attacks, abuse, homelessness, poverty, oppression, torment (hunted and trailed), molestation, loneliness, depression, slavery, and sickness/disease, which has also caused me to go through a series of being misled, misused, and misunderstood!
“On this mission, I came to realize what it means to be a servant of God, a lamb before shearers!
“I’ve experienced an unorthodox structure of ‘Obedience is better than sacrifice!’ and what it really means to walk in forgiveness.
“I have endured and survived the good, the bad, the ugly, and the evil one! My cries were hidden, and my voice was not heard or spoken; only the tears of my heart were answered!
“Through Jesus’s love for me, I discovered that he is a waymaker, miracle worker, promise keeper, light in the darkness that protects, heals, delivers, and sets free.
“Our journey is not measured by how many times we are broken or torn, but it’s the name in which we call upon to mend! Through his stripes, I am healed! See, I am more than a Conqueror!
“Thank you, Father, for saving my soul! Thank you, Father, for making me whole!
“He has concealed me for his purpose and plan for such a time as this—to teach, to impart, and to seize suffering in silence!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lenora Davidson’s new book will encourage and challenge readers in their faith.
Davidson brings readers a deeply personal and impactful story that will motivate readers to persevere no matter what life throws their way.
Consumers can purchase “The Journey of the Chosen One: Suffering in Silence!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Journey of the Chosen One: Suffering in Silence!,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
