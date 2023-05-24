Esau Williamson’s Newly Released "Wealth Accumulation Made Simple and Easy" is an Informative Resource for Anyone Seeking to Understand Investments
“Wealth Accumulation Made Simple and Easy,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Esau Williamson, is a helpful tool for taking charge of one’s financial well-being through debt management, budgeting, and much more.
Cary, NC, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Wealth Accumulation Made Simple and Easy”: a fascinating discussion of the ins and outs of developing wealth and planning for one’s future. “Wealth Accumulation Made Simple and Easy” is the creation of published author Esau Williamson, an Air Force veteran and a recently retired financial advisory firm senior executive with more than twenty-nine years in financial services.
Williamson shares, “Wealth accumulation is a mindset. It has little to do with where you live or work or even how much money you make. It’s what you do with what you make! The United States is known as the land of opportunities. Even though the opportunities are here, many Americans are not able to participate in the growth of this great nation. Most Americans need but lack a simple but complete financial plan. This book addresses what the author believes to be the two real reasons most individuals don’t get around to starting a financial plan, lack of understanding and a mindset that you can indeed do better financially. This easy-to-understand book educates the reader on the essentials of a financial plan and actions to take to get on a path and stay on the right path to financial success.
“The book addresses the three pillars of a financial plan and the value of savings, the importance of risk management, and the financial benefits of long-term investing. It teaches debt management, budgeting, and how to find dollars in your budget to save and invest; demonstrates the value of dollar cost averaging and investing in down markets; illustrates compound interest and how it works; and defines the basics of investing in tax-qualified retirement plans, employer matching funds, vesting, and why mutual funds are a good place to invest for the long term. The book provides step-by-step guidance and recommends the actions you should take at the end of each chapter. The book includes a reminder checklist of things to do to assist with your financial journey.
“This is a must-read book for the beginner and mid-level investor. It is designed to make your financial journey simple and easy. It provides everything you need to begin and continue your financial journey in one place.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Esau Williamson’s new book provides an illuminating collection of tips and tricks for investors just beginning their financial journey.
Consumers can purchase “Wealth Accumulation Made Simple and Easy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wealth Accumulation Made Simple and Easy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
