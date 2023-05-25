Reverend Fred Davis’s Newly Released "Where Do We Draw the Line?" Is a Heartfelt Challenge to the Modern Stagnancy of Faith
“Where Do We Draw the Line?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Reverend Fred Davis, is a clarion call to those in need as the author reflects on the myriad challenges from our modern societies to living in God’s plan.
Tulare, CA, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Where Do We Draw the Line?”: a potent reminder of the need to be aware of what is right. “Where Do We Draw the Line?” is the creation of published author Reverend Fred Davis, a dedicated husband of over fifty-two years and proud grandfather.
Reverend Davis shares, “The world lives like this life will go on forever and thinks they’ll never die or stand in judgment before God. This world is living just like they were in Noah’s days, seeing nothing wrong with living in sin, but Fred Davis wants to ask everyone. Where do we draw the line? On sin, and on living right, and on how the Bible teaches how we are supposed to be living. Especially in the last days and JUST before Jesus Christ returns for his people that are supposed to be watching and praying! Number one point is, no one will stand in your place on judgment day! How we live today will determine our destiny on judgment day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reverend Fred Davis’s new book will motivate believers both new and established to continue working to spread positivity and encourage others in their faith.
Reverend Davis offers a thought-provoking look into the dangers of becoming complacent with sin and how to break the cycle to be active and fulfilled in faith.
Consumers can purchase “Where Do We Draw the Line?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Where Do We Draw the Line?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
