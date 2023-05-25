Robbin Kay Beohourou M.S. LMFT’s Newly Released “Self-Love: Keys to Solving Your Problems from the Inside Out” is an Interactive Therapeutic Exercise
“Self-Love: Keys to Solving Your Problems from the Inside Out,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robbin Kay Beohourou M.S. LMFT, is an uplifting opportunity for reflection and personal development that provides a series of exercises meant to challenge and uplift.
Los Angeles, CA, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Self-Love: Keys to Solving Your Problems from the Inside Out”: a heartfelt message of encouragement. “Self-Love: Keys to Solving Your Problems from the Inside Out” is the creation of published author Robbin Kay Beohourou M.S. LMFT, a dedicated mother who serves her community as a licensed marriage and family therapist. Robbin has a nonprofit Raising Young Ladies (RYL), assisting girls in the inner-city ages eight to eighteen to understand and implement self-love in their daily lives.
Beohourou shares, “Life is happening; you can’t stop it nor control it completely. Through genuine self-love, you can get through the various problems in life. Self-love gives you the opportunity to be accountable and responsible for your life. Do you want to learn to not always react on a ten but learn to respond on a three to four or lower? Do you want to learn to take control of the one thing that you can be in control of, which is self? Why not love self? Walking the path of self-love will decrease anxiety, depression, and stress and will increase esteem, confidence, and worth. Self-love, it goes beyond self-care maintenance. Self-love is a way of life. It is the everyday purposeful, intentional, proactive, mindful never-ending journey in life. From a Christian, mental health, and visionary of self-love perspective, we all come from different walks of life, but the one thing we all have in common is love. Utilizing this journal, you gain keys with a step-by-step explanation of why the key is purposeful in fostering self-love. The personal journal space is vital, you’re able to process and reflect on thoughts and feelings. The personal journal space is your neural muscular exercise. Journaling is the opportunity to be open and honest with yourself. Throughout every key given, you will participate in self-reflection on how you utilize the key currently or how you don’t have access to the key and what you’ll do to gain entry to your self-love. The journal consists of various techniques utilized in mental health that has assisted clients with self, relationships issues, parenting, work stress, and much more.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robbin Kay Beohourou M.S. LMFT’s new book offers a collection of techniques and exercises that will promote readers in their pursuit of healing and growth.
Consumers can purchase “Self-Love: Keys to Solving Your Problems from the Inside Out” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Self-Love: Keys to Solving Your Problems from the Inside Out,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
