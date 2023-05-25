A Believer’s Newly Released "Lists" is a Thoughtful Exploration of the Spiritual Lessons and Thoughts Within the Author’s Life
“Lists,” from Christian Faith Publishing author A Believer, is a multipart work that offers a look into the author’s life, blessings she has witnessed, and selection of relevant scripture that has touched her spirit.
New York, NY, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Lists”: a provides readers with a reflective opportunity for personal and spiritual inspiration. “Lists” is the creation of published author A Believer.
A Believer shares, “Ever wondered where your identity comes from? It comes from our Father, God Almighty. He created you uniquely. He gave you a personality, likes, dislikes, talents, and gifts. The Lists provides scriptures that depict who you are in Christ Jesus and all you’ve been given by Him. Other lists provided are commandments for believers and a daily confession of your identity. So read on and see the scriptures that are all about you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A Believer’s new book provides relevant scripture meant to inspire and challenge readers in their own spiritual journey.
Consumers can purchase “Lists” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lists,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories