Jack S.’s Newly Released "The Theology of Alcoholics Anonymous" is a Thoughtful Study of the Underlying Religious Foundation of the AA Program
“The Theology of Alcoholics Anonymous: A Guide to the Theological and Religious Underpinnings of AA,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jack S., is a helpful resource for those facing the challenges of alcoholism and those seeking to help others break out of the cycle of addiction.
New York, NY, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Theology of Alcoholics Anonymous: A Guide to the Theological and Religious Underpinnings of AA”: an articulate study of the dynamics of an effective treatment plan. “The Theology of Alcoholics Anonymous: A Guide to the Theological and Religious Underpinnings of AA” is the creation of published author Jack S., who currently serves as a certified lay minister in the Morristown United Methodist Church in Morristown, New Jersey. He holds a master’s degree in theological studies from Drew University in Madison, New Jersey, and a master’s degree in philosophy from the Ohio State University. Jack has been sober for twenty-three years due to the miracle of the Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) program, which he regularly attends and follows. His professional career was in healthcare administration, serving as Vice President for Quality Management for a major healthcare system. He is now retired and lives in Morris Plains, New Jersey, with his wife. He is blessed with two children and five grandchildren.
Jack S. shares, “Begun ninety years ago by two down-and-out alcoholic men (Bill Wilson and Bob Smith), Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) has proved to be the most effective treatment for achieving long-term sobriety. That success, the author argues, is due in large measure to the underlying theological principles of the AA program. Many participants in AA and many proponents of AA are not aware of this underlying theology. There is much that religions of all stripes can learn from these theological principles and the organizing traditions and concepts of the AA program. Perhaps these religious organizations might even reverse their downward trend in membership by adopting what AA has learned over the past ninety years.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack S.’s new book brings new clarity to the foundational components of a program that has aided individuals for over ninety years.
Jack S. shares in hopes of aiding individuals and organizations alike in understanding the efficacy of Alcoholics Anonymous from a ministry perspective.
Consumers can purchase “The Theology of Alcoholics Anonymous: A Guide to the Theological and Religious Underpinnings of AA” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Theology of Alcoholics Anonymous: A Guide to the Theological and Religious Underpinnings of AA,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
