Emily May’s New Book, "The Icing," is a Gripping Romantic Drama That Follows the Catastrophic Collision of Two Couples and Their Fight to Remain in Love
Recent release “The Icing,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Emily May, is the engrossing tale of happily married couple Sunny and Jake and estranged couple Luca and Sunny. When unforeseen tragedy brings their four lives together, the couples must work tirelessly to prove that love can conquer all.
New York, NY, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Emily May, a talented author with a flair for the dramatic, has completed her new book, “The Icing”: an emotional and unconventional love story that tests the limits of two differing couples.
May writes, “Jake has that look in his eye, the one that tells me when he is up to something. I don’t know if I can take any more excitement today. I have something I need to share with him, but I think I will wait until after tonight’s looming event. He is deep in thought as his gaze has me frozen and mesmerized while we sit on the island in the middle of the kitchen.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Emily May’s intriguing tale is told from the point of view of a pair of couples. Sunny and Jake are the epitome of opposites attracting; she owns an art gallery and he’s a big city lawyer. The two are madly in love and trying to expand their family with a baby. Luca and Sarah, on the other hand, are on the verge of divorce. Sarah yearns for Luca’s attention, but he can’t stop his wandering eyes.
The two couples intersect on the night of the class reunion. Sunny has been dreading the occasion, but Jake has talked her into going, believing it will be a fun night out with friends. Luca makes a promise to Sarah that he will be better, but Sarah catches him up to his old tricks when Luca lays eyes on Sunny. Following unforeseen circumstances, their four lives intertwine together, setting off a chain of events that will change all of their trajectories. Will love be able to overcome?
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “The Icing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
