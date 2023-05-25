Author Nancy Oleksy’s New Book, "Rumor 1, 2, 3," is an Engaging Story of a Small Town That is Changed Forever When Three Small Rumors Spiral Into Something Much Greater

Recent release “Rumor 1, 2, 3,” from Covenant Books author Nancy Oleksy, is a captivating novel that explores what happens when a local news editor accidentally starts a rumor that quickly spreads through her community. When two more rumors begin circulating as well, the residents are whipped up into a fervor as the fate of their town is called into question.