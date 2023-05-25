Author Mark Anthony Bernard’s New Book, "An Ever Wrong Direction," is the True and Unique Tale That Follows the Author's Life Journey
Recent release “An Ever Wrong Direction,” from Covenant Books author Mark Anthony Bernard, is the heartfelt autobiographical account of the author's life, beginning with his childhood in London and following him across the Atlantic to experience the many one-of-a-kind adventures that awaited him in Canada and some in America.
Siloams Springs, AR, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark Anthony Bernard has completed his new book, “An Ever Wrong Direction”: a profound memoir that follows the author through the highs and lows of his life’s adventure and how his past experiences and struggles shaped his future, leading him on the path he finds himself following to this day.
A loving husband, father, and grandfather, author Mark Bernard lives in Northwest Arkansas with his wife, Shaunna. They enjoy their life together in their hundred-year-old house which provides them with opportunities for fix-it projects, and love having coffee on the porch and riding through the back roads of the Ozarks on their 1996 Harley. Their four grown children and ten grandchildren live in the United States and in Northern Canada.
Bernard writes, “This is the true story of a boy growing up in post WWII London, England, with the dark aftereffects of the war still visible in some of the buildings and the personalities of the people who suffered through it all. The occasional family outings to beaches, parks, and the green rolling hills of Wales to visit relatives triggered a dream to one day explore and live in a wide-open country far away from the gloomy, crowded city life. The Canadian adventures that follow, some fun and some almost fatal, are a fulfillment of that dream.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mark Anthony Bernard’s new book will take readers on an adventurous and deeply personal journey as the author relates the trials and obstacles he experienced along the way, and how his faith helped to guide him through it all. Thought-provoking and stirring, “An Ever Wrong Direction” is sure to keep readers spellbound and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “An Ever Wrong Direction” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
