Author Hal Daniels’s New Book, "The Garage Apartment," is a Compelling Coming-of-Age Story of a Teen Learning to Navigate Life While Living in Queens During the Sixties
Recent release “The Garage Apartment,” from Page Publishing author Hal Daniels, is a captivating story of a young teen who goes to live with his mother after his parents get divorced. To make ends meet, his mother transforms their garage into an apartment to earn extra income. Soon, young Andy finds himself learning valuable life lessons from the tenants who move into their home and their lives.
Tamarac, FL, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hal Daniels, who currently resides in Broward County, Florida, has completed his new book, “The Garage Apartment”: a heartfelt tale of a young teenager who, with the help and advice of the tenants living in his mother’s garage apartment, chases after a beautiful girl who has captured his heart as he navigates the streets of Queens in a time of uncertainty and change.
Author Hal Daniels is a longtime adjunct professor of English and writing, presently working at Miami Dade College Kendall. Previously, he worked as a newspaper reporter in South Florida, and has also taught at Florida Atlantic University, Broward College, Palm Beach State College, and Lynn University in Boca Raton.
His work has appeared in the New York Post, The Real Paper of Boston, Sport Magazine, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, XS Magazine, South Florida Magazine, and other esteemed publications. Hal grew up in Whitestone, Queens, New York City, and is a proud graduate of Bayside High School in northern Queens, Boston University, and Florida Atlantic University, where he attended graduate school. He lives in Broward County, Florida.
Hal writes, “Now that his parents are divorced, teenager Andy Sadler and his mother Rose must fend for themselves in the suburban jungle of Whitestone, Queens, on the outskirts of New York City in the turbulent sixties. Andy, a shy only child, is one day ambushed by the beautiful young blond cashier at the Whitestone Bakery. He is instantly smitten by the lovely Katy Kelly, a Catholic school girl. (Andy attends the local public school.) So Andy barges into the bakery with the intent of striking up a conversation with the angel behind the register. But Johnny Vigorito, a local tough guy in a black leather jacket and a cherry red Ford Mustang, has gotten there first! Does Andy give up? Hell no!
“Where does young Andy get the wisdom on how to win the heart of his girl? From the tenants in the garage apartment his mother has built to supply her and Andy with tenant income. The oddball inhabitants of the garage apartment lead Andy on a delightful coming-of-age journey through the mean streets of Queens and Long Island. So buckle up, readers, and get ready for a heartwarming adventure!”
Published by Page Publishing, Hal Daniels’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as young Andy learns all he can from the interesting host of characters living in his mother’s apartment. Thought-provoking and poignant, Hal weaves a powerful character-driven story that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Garage Apartment" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
