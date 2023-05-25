Author Hal Daniels’s New Book, "The Garage Apartment," is a Compelling Coming-of-Age Story of a Teen Learning to Navigate Life While Living in Queens During the Sixties

Recent release “The Garage Apartment,” from Page Publishing author Hal Daniels, is a captivating story of a young teen who goes to live with his mother after his parents get divorced. To make ends meet, his mother transforms their garage into an apartment to earn extra income. Soon, young Andy finds himself learning valuable life lessons from the tenants who move into their home and their lives.