Elizabeth Henderson’s New Book, "Fat of the Land Cookbook," is a Wholesome Recipe Book of Delicious Southern Cuisine, Written to Encourage Family Time at the Dinner Table
Recent release “Fat of the Land Cookbook,” from Page Publishing author Elizabeth Henderson, is a collection of recipes and bible verses to nourish the body as well as the soul. Written during the pandemic, Henderson felt a calling to share her cooking as a way to bring families together.
Memphis, TN, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth Henderson, a retired supervisor and team leader with a Master of Business Administration from Averett University, has completed her new book, “Fat of the Land Cookbook”: a knowledgeable and uplifting recipe book written to bring light during a time of darkness and uncertainty.
“I hope my book will empower you and give you back the confidence you may have lost as well as the power of cooking more delicious foods to create an environment of a more healthy and happy family time,” says Henderson. “I pray that your household will enjoy more and use the finest and richest of food found in this cookbook: ‘Fat (Facts and Tips) of the Land Cookbook.’ I hope and pray my cookbook will influence you to increase and enlarge your knowledge base and create prosperity, wealth, and happiness.”
Published by Page Publishing, Elizabeth Henderson’s enlightening tale came to be during the Covid-19 pandemic. While spending time at home, Henderson was moved to share her recipes in order to inspire families to spend more time together at the dinner table. In a world where fast food and convenience reigns supreme, Henderson hopes to motivate readers to return to the tradition of sharing a meal.
Henderson’s scrumptious recipes are family-oriented and God-honoring. Taking inspiration from her upbringing in Greenwood, Mississippi, “Fat of the Land Cookbook” is filled with delectable Southern style cooking. She also provides an appendix of helpful DIY home remedies how-to’s and aromatherapy. Henderson’s delightful cookbook is sure to empower and educate.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Fat of the Land Cookbook” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
