Author EM Hunter’s New Book, “The Bible, A Summary: For the Love of God” is an Invaluable Resource for Anyone Seeking a Cogent Synopsis of the Old Testament

Recent release “The Bible, A Summary: For the Love of God,” from Page Publishing author EM Hunter, is a practical guide to understanding the subject matter of the eighteen earliest books of the Bible. With easy-to-digest bullet points highlighting the most important teachings in each, this work offers a streamlined approach to understanding the Old Testament.