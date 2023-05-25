Author EM Hunter’s New Book, “The Bible, A Summary: For the Love of God” is an Invaluable Resource for Anyone Seeking a Cogent Synopsis of the Old Testament
Recent release “The Bible, A Summary: For the Love of God,” from Page Publishing author EM Hunter, is a practical guide to understanding the subject matter of the eighteen earliest books of the Bible. With easy-to-digest bullet points highlighting the most important teachings in each, this work offers a streamlined approach to understanding the Old Testament.
Santa Ana, CA, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- EM Hunter, a Mississippi native who after graduating from college moved to California, where she married, had two children, divorced, pursued both a career and further university studies, and is now happily retired, has completed her new book, “The Bible, A Summary: For the Love of God”: a meticulously detailed synopsis of the first books of the Holy Bible.
The author writes, “Have you ever wanted to read The King James Version of the Holy Bible but found it too confusing? I have. And during those times, I would give up and put my Bible away. I even tried reading different versions of the Bible like the NIV. I became even more confused because different bibles have different vocabularies and styles. Later I decided that I would read the Bible according to the way that would make me and my sisters understand it after our mother passed away.
“In reading to make us understand, I found the key to unlock many of the meanings in the Bible. First, I decided to read one Bible: The King James Version of the Holy Bible. I summarized each book into its major lesson: then, I broke each chapter of that book into smaller bits and pieces, sticking to the rules of constructing an English composition paragraph. But instead of using transitions to guide the reader from one idea to the next one, I used bullets for developing each idea.
“Also, during the summaries of each book and its chapters, I paid closed attention to the English literary elements, which I refer to as the 5 w’s (who, what, when, where, and why) and the use of figurative language. These writing processes come to you automatically when you read all texts. Now, I have given you the keys to read more deliberately with the purpose to understand and fully engage with this text and many more.”
Published by Page Publishing, EM Hunter’s engrossing book is a thought-provoking choice for avid Bible readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Bible, A Summary: For the Love of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author writes, “Have you ever wanted to read The King James Version of the Holy Bible but found it too confusing? I have. And during those times, I would give up and put my Bible away. I even tried reading different versions of the Bible like the NIV. I became even more confused because different bibles have different vocabularies and styles. Later I decided that I would read the Bible according to the way that would make me and my sisters understand it after our mother passed away.
“In reading to make us understand, I found the key to unlock many of the meanings in the Bible. First, I decided to read one Bible: The King James Version of the Holy Bible. I summarized each book into its major lesson: then, I broke each chapter of that book into smaller bits and pieces, sticking to the rules of constructing an English composition paragraph. But instead of using transitions to guide the reader from one idea to the next one, I used bullets for developing each idea.
“Also, during the summaries of each book and its chapters, I paid closed attention to the English literary elements, which I refer to as the 5 w’s (who, what, when, where, and why) and the use of figurative language. These writing processes come to you automatically when you read all texts. Now, I have given you the keys to read more deliberately with the purpose to understand and fully engage with this text and many more.”
Published by Page Publishing, EM Hunter’s engrossing book is a thought-provoking choice for avid Bible readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Bible, A Summary: For the Love of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories