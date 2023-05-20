Philadelphia International Music Camp & Festival’s New Mornings-Only Symphony Orchestra Option
PIMF debuts a new symphony orchestra option for young musicians who can attend the mornings-only option on a commuter basis.
Wayne, PA, May 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Philadelphia International Music Festival featuring members of The Philadelphia Orchestra will offer a new “Mornings Only” program for local students during its session from June 17-30, 2023 on the grounds of Valley Forge Military Academy & College in Wayne, Pennsylvania.
The half-day Orchestra Only Program runs 8:45 a.m. through noon each day and includes daily orchestra and sectional rehearsals with student musicians from around the country and world under the baton of Maestro Thomas Hong, Music Director, University of Pennsylvania Orchestras. Students will also perform in the program’s Grand Finale Concert on Friday, June 30 at 3:00 p.m.
Young musicians participating in the "Mornings Only" program may attend special evening events, such as the full camp sight-reading session taught by Philadelphia Orchestra Conducting Fellow Tristan Rais-Sherman, and will also be invited with their families to attend select evening concerts featuring members of The Philadelphia Orchestra.
“We’re blessed to have such a wealth of young musical talent in the Philadelphia area, and this is a response to local families looking for some flexibility,” PIMF President Sandy Marcucci says. “We’re pleased to offer this new option for young musicians who might not be able to commit to a full day of electives and enrichment but want to take advantage of the opportunity to work with members of The Philadelphia Orchestra, right in their backyard!”
Chat online for additional information at: pimf.org or phone: 856.875.6816. Interested musicians may also email Operations Director Jacob Heil for additional information: jacob.heil@pimf.org.
ABOUT The Philadelphia International Music Festival:
The Philadelphia International Music Festival (PIMF) is a resident summer music program directed by Kimberly Fisher, Principal Second Violin of The Philadelphia Orchestra, offering student musicians from around the world the unique opportunity of spending up to four weeks immersed in music education and performance training with members of the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra.
PIMF offers summer camp programs both online AND live on Philadelphia’s prestigious Main Line. Since March 2020, PIMF’s online platform has expanded its training programs year-round with Master Classes taught by principal players and other members of The Philadelphia Orchestra.
For more information on PIMF, visit philadelphiamusicfestival.org, call (856) 875-6816, “like” the Philadelphia International Music Camp & Festival on Facebook, follow @pimfmusiccamp on Instagram and Twitter, and visit the Philadelphia International Music Festival YouTube Channel for performance videos from previous festival seasons.
Contact
Rasa Brittain
860-655-6776
https://philadelphiamusicfestival.org
