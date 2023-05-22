Irena Lewis’s Newly Released "Worship Songs" is an Inspiring Collection of 200 Songs That Celebrate and Give Praise to God
“Worship Songs,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Irena Lewis, is an enjoyable resource for personal, small group, and full congregations to employ in the celebration of God’s wonder.
Raleigh, NC, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Worship Songs”: a fun and engaging opportunity for praise. “Worship Songs” is the creation of published author Irena Lewis, a graduate of the New York School of the Bible, the Herbert H. Lehman College, and the Monroe College. After serving twenty years, Irena retired as a second-grade detective from the New York City Police Department. She worked most of her career in the Harlem community where she was born and raised.
Irena shares, “God is to be worshipped. I knew that, but I did not know how. I asked the Lord one day how He wanted me to worship Him, and He gave me Worship Songs. Every day, we would meet, and He would give me a song—sometimes two, sometimes more. It was amazing how the Holy Spirit was speaking, and as He was speaking, I was writing His every word. The Lord gave me two hundred songs.
“Not only did God want me to hear and sing these songs but He wanted His words manifested in my life. Worship Songs are songs conveying God’s love and plan for me while processing, delivering, and teaching me how to trust, to worship, to praise, and to thank Him, in every situation. They are songs of my surrendering, my releasing all care, my humbling myself, and my giving all place to the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.
“Worship Songs are songs of my getting to know Who the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit are. They are songs that we are singing to one another—God’s heart to my heart, my heart to God’s heart, with God bringing out of my heart words that I did not know were there.
“Writing Worship Songs allowed me to experience God’s comfort, care, encouragement, assurance, mercy, and grace, like never before. He lifted me and lifted me and lifted me up, with His presence, with His Word, with His Spirit, with His worship songs, with everything He knew I needed. He worked a wonderful work in me.
“Worship Songs are divine messages, commitments, promises, direction, and purpose. These songs are God-breathed, rooted, and grounded in love, set apart to bring about change in my life and the lives of readers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Irena Lewis’s new book will rejuvenate the spirit as readers explore the expressive and uplifting lyrics.
Consumers can purchase “Worship Songs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Worship Songs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
