Aldelo Express Releases New “Shared Item” Feature
Split Individual Items Across Multiple Tickets to Streamline Orders and Enhance Dining Experiences
Pleasanton, CA, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Aldelo, L.P., developer of the Aldelo Express POS restaurant technology platform that includes a native suite of merchant-facing and customer-facing iOS and Android point of sale solutions, recently announced the release of the new Shared Item feature that allows multiple customers to share the cost of a single menu item.
As a leading developer in the restaurant point of sale industry, Aldelo is one of the first POS software developers to introduce a “Shared Item” feature managed using non-proprietary and tablet-based POS devices.
Like the Aldelo Express Split Physical Check feature, the Aldelo Express Shared Item feature allows restaurants to easily manage large parties and multiple guest checks without restarting the order process.
With just a few simple interactions on an Aldelo Express POS device, restaurant staff easily share one or multiple items across any number of new guest checks. The result is smoother transactions, less wait times, and increased customer satisfaction.
“The Shared Item feature allows restaurants to meet popular customer demand,” said Jeff Moore, V.P. of Operations with Aldelo, L.P., “By adjusting guest checks to accommodate shared purchase items, restaurants alleviate customers from the trouble and stress of splitting costs after an order has been submitted, which makes the restaurant an attractive setting especially for larger group dining.”
Merchants that use ultra-competitive Aldelo Pay and approved Aldelo partner merchant services receive at zero additional cost Aldelo Express Cloud POS, a centralized multi-store restaurant technology platform, and the Masa+ suite of online solutions, including QR code ordering and digital payments.
As a leading developer in the restaurant point of sale industry, Aldelo is one of the first POS software developers to introduce a “Shared Item” feature managed using non-proprietary and tablet-based POS devices.
Like the Aldelo Express Split Physical Check feature, the Aldelo Express Shared Item feature allows restaurants to easily manage large parties and multiple guest checks without restarting the order process.
With just a few simple interactions on an Aldelo Express POS device, restaurant staff easily share one or multiple items across any number of new guest checks. The result is smoother transactions, less wait times, and increased customer satisfaction.
“The Shared Item feature allows restaurants to meet popular customer demand,” said Jeff Moore, V.P. of Operations with Aldelo, L.P., “By adjusting guest checks to accommodate shared purchase items, restaurants alleviate customers from the trouble and stress of splitting costs after an order has been submitted, which makes the restaurant an attractive setting especially for larger group dining.”
Merchants that use ultra-competitive Aldelo Pay and approved Aldelo partner merchant services receive at zero additional cost Aldelo Express Cloud POS, a centralized multi-store restaurant technology platform, and the Masa+ suite of online solutions, including QR code ordering and digital payments.
Contact
Aldelo, L.P.Contact
Jeff Moore
877-639-8767
www.Aldelo.com
Also, management@Aldelo.com
Jeff Moore
877-639-8767
www.Aldelo.com
Also, management@Aldelo.com
Categories