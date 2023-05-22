Introducing Tagpresto: a New Approach to Label Printing
Tagpresto simplifies label printing by enabling standalone operation of Honeywell Intermec label printers, reducing the need for computer intervention.
Stockholm, Sweden, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tagpresto is excited to announce the launch of its innovative software solution for Honeywell Intermec label printers. This new tool makes it possible to print labels directly from the printer, without the need for a computer.
Tagpresto's software, which can be downloaded for free or as a professional edition, is designed to be stored on a USB device. Users can print from up to three pre-designed label files located on the USB device with the Lite edition, which is completely free of charge for both personal and commercial use. The Pro edition offers an unlimited number of prints at once, with unlimited variable values, and the ability to print graphics, barcodes, QR codes, and more.
One of the key features of Tagpresto is the ability to continue printing single labels without having to decide the number of prints needed in advance. This unique reprint feature increments serialized variable fields, providing flexibility and efficiency.
Designed for ease of use, Tagpresto allows users to input data via a connected standard USB keyboard, with wireless keyboards also supported. Its setup process is straightforward – simply place the downloaded app file on a USB stick, insert the USB stick into your Honeywell Intermec printer, turn it on, and you’re ready to go.
By eliminating the need for a computer, Tagpresto reduces costs, saves space, and optimizes time. "Our goal was to simplify the label printing process and make it accessible from anywhere," says the founder of Tagpresto. "We're proud to offer a solution that we believe will be a game-changer for many businesses and individuals."
For more information about Tagpresto and its offerings, visit www.tagpresto.com.
Contact
Tagpresto
Hassan Uddin
+46855923590
https://www.tagpresto.com
