Trimyxs, a Start-Up Firm, Has Launched Its New Universal Push Lawn Mower Attachment That Enables Users to Trim, Edge, and Mow with the Push of a Finger
Fargo, ND, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Trimyxs company is excited to announce its product, the universal push lawn mower attachment called Trimyxs. Trimyxs will allow consumers to not only mow their lawn but also trim and edge it all at the same time.
Every day people look for convenient, affordable, and adaptable ways to trim and edge their lawns. Traditional weed trimmers are time-consuming, inefficient, and redundant. They cause an incredible amount of fatigue in our bodies.
Trimyxs is convinced that its trimmer and edger push mower attachment provides a more convenient, affordable, and adaptable way to trim and edge their lawns. The Trimyxs attachment for a lawn mower facilitates efficient lawn care, as you can mow, trim, and edge your lawn at the same time.
The benefits of this product include:
- You can save up to 80% of their time because of its ability to trim and edge while mowing.
- The efficient design allows for a safe distance between you and the actual weed trimmer. This distance, along with its trimmer guard, protects your legs and ankles like never before.
- This attachment to a lawn mower is friendly. By mounting it to your push lawn mower, it allows for less wear and fatigue on your body.
- The design makes it easier to reach front yard plants, drain gutters, and landscaping.
- This lawnmower attachment allows you to trim around obstacles while mowing.
- It is compatible with all major brands of push lawnmowers.
“Our mission is to develop innovative solutions to enhance the convenience of everyday life,” said Aaron Halik, the founder and CEO of Trimyxs.
For more information on Trimyxs, visit trimyxs.com.
Contact Information:
Svetlana Sosnova Trimyxs - Digital Specialist
Email: svetlana.sosnova@trimyxs.com
Every day people look for convenient, affordable, and adaptable ways to trim and edge their lawns. Traditional weed trimmers are time-consuming, inefficient, and redundant. They cause an incredible amount of fatigue in our bodies.
Trimyxs is convinced that its trimmer and edger push mower attachment provides a more convenient, affordable, and adaptable way to trim and edge their lawns. The Trimyxs attachment for a lawn mower facilitates efficient lawn care, as you can mow, trim, and edge your lawn at the same time.
The benefits of this product include:
- You can save up to 80% of their time because of its ability to trim and edge while mowing.
- The efficient design allows for a safe distance between you and the actual weed trimmer. This distance, along with its trimmer guard, protects your legs and ankles like never before.
- This attachment to a lawn mower is friendly. By mounting it to your push lawn mower, it allows for less wear and fatigue on your body.
- The design makes it easier to reach front yard plants, drain gutters, and landscaping.
- This lawnmower attachment allows you to trim around obstacles while mowing.
- It is compatible with all major brands of push lawnmowers.
“Our mission is to develop innovative solutions to enhance the convenience of everyday life,” said Aaron Halik, the founder and CEO of Trimyxs.
For more information on Trimyxs, visit trimyxs.com.
Contact Information:
Svetlana Sosnova Trimyxs - Digital Specialist
Email: svetlana.sosnova@trimyxs.com
Contact
TrimyxsContact
Svetlana Sosnova
407-516-4572
www.trimyxs.com/
Svetlana Sosnova
407-516-4572
www.trimyxs.com/
Categories