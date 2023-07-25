Experience the Future of Care at the 2023 CAHSAH Annual Conference & Expo with CareSmartz
CAHSAH (California Association for Health Services at Home) is a leading industry association supporting and advancing home care and hospice providers in California. They promote high-quality, accessible, and cost-effective home care services through education, advocacy, and networking opportunities. CAHSAH is a trusted voice shaping policies and improving standards of care for patients across the state.
Rochester, CA, July 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Prepare to be amazed as the home health, home care, and hospice industries converge at the highly anticipated 2023 CAHSAH Annual Conference & Expo, set to take place from May 22-25, 2023 in the breathtaking surroundings of California.
As a pioneer in the home care industry, CareSmartz360 will showcase its cutting-edge solutions designed to streamline operations, optimize caregiver productivity, and elevate the quality of care delivered. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to experience the future of home care firsthand.
Conference attendees can visit CareSmartz360's exhibit to explore innovative solutions. Caresmartz’s dedicated team members, including Ruby Mehta (Vice President of Sales) and Chris Black (Account Executive), will be available to provide personalized demonstrations and answer questions related to changing home care scenarios, private duty businesses, and more.
"We are excited to showcase our industry-leading solutions at the CAHSAH Annual Conference and Expo," said Manipal Dhariwal, CEO of CareSmartz360. "By visiting our booth, attendees can discover how our software revolutionizes operations, innovations in technology, and drives success for home care agencies."
But that's not all. The CAHSAH Annual Conference and Expo is not just about technology; it's an opportunity to network with like-minded professionals, attend informative sessions by industry experts, and stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving home care landscape.
Don't miss your chance to be a part of this transformative event. Visit the CareSmartz exhibit at the CAHSAH Annual Conference and Expo at their booth to unlock the future of home care.
About CareSmartz360
CareSmartz360 is a leading provider of home care management software, enabling agencies to streamline operations and deliver exceptional care. With comprehensive features, including scheduling, billing, EVV, and more, CareSmartz360 empowers home care agencies to thrive in today's dynamic healthcare landscape.
Contact
Elena Jonathon
1-844-588-2771
https://www.caresmartz360.com/
