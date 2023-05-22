Reserve Still Not Met for World's Oldest Bitcoin Domain Assets from 2010
Launched at the Bitcoin2023 conference in Miami last week, as an exclusive sales offering event for seven days, the curated list of the "Top 21 Bitcoin Domain Names," which showcases twenty-one premium dotCOM bitcoin domain assets, has attracted a lot of attention, but the official reserve price has still not been met.
Miami, FL, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- During the very early years of the "Bitcoin Network" when BTC/USD was ranging between $0.000 - $0.40, the exact-match, ultra-premium domain name asset “BitcoinNetwork.com” was registered in 2010 as one of the very first Bitcoin domain names in the entire world. Shortly after in 2011, “BitcoinBlockchain.com,” “BitcoinWallets.com,” and “BitcoinExchanges.com” were also secured. Now, millions of hits later from 192 countries worldwide, they are attracting a lot of attention.
"There is no such thing as a bear market in Bitcoin when you own ultra-premium dotCOM domain name assets from 2010 and 2011 that receive highly-targeted traffic from around the world that grows each and every year. Industry-defining domain names are extremely rare Internet real estate and that's specifically why BitcoinDomainSales.com announced this past week at the Bitcoin2023 conference in Miami an exclusive 'Top 21' lot of the most valuable Bitcoin Domains in the world," stated Michael Brooks, a premium domain name consultant.
With the revolutionary Bitcoin Network hitting all-time highs with total hash-rate, global settlement, developer funding, venture investments, and now BTC boasting a market cap of more than $525 Billion U.S. Dollars, it's easy to see why the Bitcoin Blockchain is more robust, secure, and popular than ever before in history. The number of Bitcoin Wallets are also at all time highs while bitcoin exchanges have seen astronomical growth in recent years.
"Bitcoin is more than a massive technological advancement and economics breakthrough, it is a worldwide cultural phenomenon and dare we say human enlightenment experience as money itself is reinvented and upgraded, which has attracted not just hundreds of millions of participants but the most skilled software and hardware developers, most well known venture capitalists, and some of the largest corporations in the entire world who are now working on and investing in the Bitcoin Network." -BitcoinDomainSales.com
Former CEO and current Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy™ Mr. Michael Saylor, a long time premium domain name investor, recently sold the undeveloped Voice.com domain name asset for $30 Million U.S. Dollars and eloquently stated the synergies and value of both the Bitcoin Network and Domain Names across social media platforms.
“If Bitcoin is the steel of cyber-architecture, then Domains are the real estate holdings underneath, anchoring the virtual age in the bedrock of language and providing portals to the digital networks critical to life now & yet to come." -Michael Saylor, 2020
"These domain assets are considered 'category-killer' domains which provide instantaneous traffic, industry authority, as well as a default global web-surfer trust and respect, which equates to an invaluable global customer acquisition strategy and timeless co-branding solution that subsequently results in the ability to carve out new market share and higher revenue — effectively working smarter, not harder. Regardless of whether they are co-branded landing pages, industry directories, educational portals, comprehensive deep dive websites, or even just a 301/302 redirect, they are considered invaluable assets to industry experts." -BitcoinDomainSales.com
“It would have been absurd to say in 1993 that Domain Names were worth $10 Million each. Probably the best investment in computer history would have been buying Domain Names in 1993. Better than Amazon. Better than Google.” -Chris Dixon, 2014
"The ultra-premium dotCOM Bitcoin Domain Assets being offered are true '1-of-1 Edition' assets & IP whereby ownership establishes an undeniable, quantifiable, and timeless competitive advantage. Proven type-in-traffic or direct-navigation as well as documented Domain-bias; higher click-through, higher conversion, higher recall, and even elevated rankings are quite literally the foundation of efficient and savvy Internet strategies since the dawn of the commercial, consumer Internet." -BitcoinDomainSales.com
“Internet traffic and domains are the prime real estate of the 21st century. This market has matured, and individuals, brands, investors, and organizations who do not grasp their importance or value are missing out on numerous levels.”
-Steve Forbes, 2007
"The opportunity to acquire these highly-prized domain name assets represents an unparalleled opportunity and could directly translate to millions, or even ten of millions of dollars in new revenue by capturing and converting the exclusive traffic and authority on a global scale. These premium domain assets are an important part of not only the early adoption waves and Bitcoin history — registered and developed during the time when Satoshi was active on the forum — but they are poised to play a very important role in the future of consumer education and mass adoption worldwide. When you own and operate global EMD dotCOM domain assets you effectively control the global marketing channel itself and own the narrative within the default leadership role." -Michael Brooks, Domain Name Consultant
“Premium Domain Names were the world's original 'digital assets' circa March of 1985 and it took several decades for people to catch on. Ironically, we're in a very similar situation again today. We are categorically and indisputably the timeless beneficiary of the net sum energy and monetary output of every single Bitcoin-related marketing and advertising initiative in the entire world, both offline and online, every single day. There is no second best. They’re going up forever, Laura.” -BitcoinDomainSales.com
Review the "Top 21" showcase, which ends on May 23 at 11:59pm EST:
bitcoindomainsales.com/bitcoin2023.html
Disclaimer: BitcoinDomainSales.com is not a registered investment, legal, tax advisor, or broker dealer. This release is presented solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a direct or indirect recommendation, solicitation, or an offer to buy or sell any securities, commodities, cryptocurrencies, or any related (regulated or unregulated) financial instruments in the United States or abroad. None of the aforementioned content should be taken as investment or legal advice.
Source: https://twitter.com/saylor/status/1311028909673152512
Source: https://www.wired.co.uk/article/bitcoin-chris-dixon
Source: https://www.dnjournal.com/cover/2008/january-page3.htm
