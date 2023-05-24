An Exciting Opportunity for Experienced Moving & Relocation Consultants
North Miami, FL, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- All Around Moving Services is offering its Moving Consultants program, an opportunity for those with experience in the moving industry to quickly start a lucrative business from anywhere in the U.S.
The Relocation and Moving Consultants Program provides agents with everything needed to start and run a full-service moving and storage business from their home or another location.
Consultants obtain business leads and book moving jobs using software that the company provides and receive 50% or 33% of the profits from all local and long-distance moving services jobs sales they arrange.
A Massive Opportunity
Nearly 31 million individuals and 15 million families move each year in the United States, according to the American Moving and Storage Association. About 45% of people hire professional services for their moves.
All Around Moving’s Moving Consultants program helps you take advantage of this tremendous opportunity by offering a full-service moving agency solution.
Startup and Ongoing Support
As a participant in the Relocation & Moving Consultants program you receive a dedicated business phone line, email address, CRM moving sales leads, credit card processing terminal, business permit in your state (if you desire), and ongoing training & support from a top-rated national moving company with decades of experience.
As an experienced moving sales specialist, you are free to use your own licensed local moving carriers and storage facilities, or All Around Moving provides access to the moving carriers and storage businesses in your area.
You receive 50% of profits on all moving and storage contracts which you book as a participant in the program. A nominal one-time sign-up fee of $275.00 is collected and also provides you with initial 10 free leads to get your business up and running fast and smoothly. The company charges monthly recurring admin fee ($125.00- 50% and $245.00- 33%) for participation in this program.
Lifestyle Freedom
As a moving Consultant, you are free to set your own hours and grow your business as you see fit. The program offers flexibility and lifestyle freedom. Your business growth is limited only by your knowledge and drive.
Further links:
Information page for the Moving Consultants program: https://www.allaroundmoving.com/work-with-us/
Email contact: contact@allaroundmoving.com
About All Around Moving Services Company, Inc.
All Around Moving Services is a nationally-branded moving services company based in New York NY and Miami FL that specializes in local, interstate, international, and commercial office relocation arrangements. In business since 2003, All Around Moving is an A+ rated member of the Better Business Bureau and a member of the Greater New York and Miami Dade Chambers of Commerce. All Around Moving takes pride in taking care of every need of its customers before and during each move. Its success in serving the needs of customers in New York has placed it on the select list of moving services company providers by the City of New York Mayor’s Office of Film, Theater and Broadcasting.
“It’s like 'Uber' for Moving Consultants, if you will,” said the CEO of the company, Smadar Dayan. “It is all about what the moving consultant already possesses, which is vast experience and knowledge of the moving industry. And now, he or she can have their own turn key operation. It’s a simply built program that one can join with no hassle, and as little money needed as possible. With minimum of that, you have a full business operation made-up and fully set-up for you to start and earn.” She added: “that’s a real win-win situation for all those joining from any city, USA.”
Learn more about the company and its various services at https://www.allaroundmoving.com.
All Around Moving Services Company, Inc. is located at 48 Wall St. Suite#1100, New York, NY 10005, and 14020 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami, FL, 33181 with owner Smadar Dayan overseeing operations. They can be reached at (646) 723-4084 or (305) 974-5324. Email: contact@allaroundmoving.com. All email inquiries are answered promptly.
Further links:
