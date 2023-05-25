Author Dale Kitchen’s New Book "the Golden Colt" is an Uplifting Story of New Beginnings as an Exceptional Horse Touches the Lives of Those Who Need Him Most
Recent release “The Golden Colt,” from Page Publishing author Dale Kitchen, is a heartwarming tale of a despondent man whose life is saved by a young colt orphaned by an unexpected turn of events. Paul recognizes the special colt he names Hero as a miraculous gift and offers life-changing encounters with the horse who seems to have come straight from heaven to help people struggling with illness and despair.
Gainesville, FL, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dale Kitchen, a great-grandfather, US Navy veteran, and retiree presently living in Florida, where he enjoys golfing, saltwater fishing, and building hot rods, has completed his new book, “The Golden Colt”: a compelling story that keeps the pages turning until its satisfying conclusion.
The story is of a disabled veteran. This character went through years of substance abuse. Then, on what was to be his final walk in the woods, a miracle occurred that would change his life, and many others’, through the God-given gifts attributed to the “golden colt.” It is a story of love, friendship, and families saved by God through this animal.
Published by Page Publishing, Dale Kitchen’s engrossing book is an inspiring choice for readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Golden Colt” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
