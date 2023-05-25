Author Dale Kitchen’s New Book "the Golden Colt" is an Uplifting Story of New Beginnings as an Exceptional Horse Touches the Lives of Those Who Need Him Most

Recent release “The Golden Colt,” from Page Publishing author Dale Kitchen, is a heartwarming tale of a despondent man whose life is saved by a young colt orphaned by an unexpected turn of events. Paul recognizes the special colt he names Hero as a miraculous gift and offers life-changing encounters with the horse who seems to have come straight from heaven to help people struggling with illness and despair.