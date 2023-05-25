Author Mary Livingston’s New Book "Do All Clouds Look Like Dogs?" is a Riveting Story of Two Brothers Who Find a New Outdoor Activity They Can Enjoy Together

Recent release “Do All Clouds Look Like Dogs?” from Page Publishing author Mary Livingston, is an adorable story that follows Landon and his younger brother Reid, who find themselves staring at the clouds one day while playing catch. Together, they try to discern what the clouds all look like, and soon begin staring at the clouds while spending time together.