Author Donna Jackson’s New Book, "N.Y.: The Great Enigma," Introduces Brianna Thompson, the Best Detective Ever Known Out to Get to the Bottom of Difficult Crimes
Recent release “N.Y.: The Great Enigma,” from Page Publishing author Donna Jackson, is a thrilling novel that follows detective Brianna Thompson, who knows what she wants in life: to solve the crimes no one else can.
Rockmart, GA, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Donna Jackson, a poet, writer, and author, has completed her new book, “N.Y.: The Great Enigma”: a riveting novel about a detective who can see crimes like no one else can. To her, they are like puzzles, and she loves putting the pieces together.
Author Donna Jackson loves writing, baking, cooking, relaxing, and spending time with her family. She was previously published in Famous Poets 2001. Over the years, Donna has read many novels and used her writing skills to create future fiction crime and mystery novels. Donna loves watching many criminal shows. Just the thought of trying to solve the mystery and figuring out who the bad guy is puts a smile on her face. Donna studied at Colorado Technical University online, where she received her associate degree in business administration. Donna has also taken classes to begin getting a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Donna loves to help others as much as she can. She spends the rest of her time with her daughter and husband watching movies, having fun, and just enjoying each other’s company. She goes to visit her family as much as possible.
Donna writes, “He smiled at me with the biggest grin I had ever seen. He looked so handsome with his buttoned-up shirt, jeans, and black Converse sneakers. He continued to stare at me like he wanted to have his way with me. I looked down at myself sitting on the couch with the pink dress that stops a few inches above my knee with my flip-flops in front of me. I felt like I looked like I just threw something on, and he always made me feel like I was always wearing lingerie even if I was wearing sweats. He makes me feel so good about myself. I love who I have become with him and for him. They always say you don’t just change, but if the right person comes along, you will change to better yourself and not just for them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Donna Jackson’s potent tale takes readers along for the ride as Brianna balances a passionate personal life and her crime-fighting work.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “N.Y.: The Great Enigma” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Donna Jackson loves writing, baking, cooking, relaxing, and spending time with her family. She was previously published in Famous Poets 2001. Over the years, Donna has read many novels and used her writing skills to create future fiction crime and mystery novels. Donna loves watching many criminal shows. Just the thought of trying to solve the mystery and figuring out who the bad guy is puts a smile on her face. Donna studied at Colorado Technical University online, where she received her associate degree in business administration. Donna has also taken classes to begin getting a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Donna loves to help others as much as she can. She spends the rest of her time with her daughter and husband watching movies, having fun, and just enjoying each other’s company. She goes to visit her family as much as possible.
Donna writes, “He smiled at me with the biggest grin I had ever seen. He looked so handsome with his buttoned-up shirt, jeans, and black Converse sneakers. He continued to stare at me like he wanted to have his way with me. I looked down at myself sitting on the couch with the pink dress that stops a few inches above my knee with my flip-flops in front of me. I felt like I looked like I just threw something on, and he always made me feel like I was always wearing lingerie even if I was wearing sweats. He makes me feel so good about myself. I love who I have become with him and for him. They always say you don’t just change, but if the right person comes along, you will change to better yourself and not just for them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Donna Jackson’s potent tale takes readers along for the ride as Brianna balances a passionate personal life and her crime-fighting work.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “N.Y.: The Great Enigma” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories