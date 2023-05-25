Arthur Perritte’s New Book, “The Truth about Ghosts: A Help Guide about Spirits,” is an Eye-Opening Read That Explains Supernatural Occurrences Through a Christian Lens
Recent release “The Truth about Ghosts: A Help Guide about Spirits,” from Page Publishing author Arthur Perritte, is a useful tool for understanding where ghosts came from and how to best deal with them. Using real-life stories, Perritte reveals to readers the facts behind some truly haunting tales.
Summerville, SC, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Arthur Perritte, an author who has studied ghost experiences for almost thirty years, has completed his new book, “The Truth about Ghosts: A Help Guide about Spirits”: a gripping and potent handbook to handling hauntings.
“I am writing this story after some experiences and stories from other people,” writes Perritte. “So I began researching and studying the matter for almost thirty years. What I am getting at is that there is life after death, and when you die, you go somewhere where your spirit, which is in you, and everything that is you goes somewhere. I will tell you all about ghosts (they are spirits that people see in homes, buildings, and wooded areas) and what to do. But first, I need to start at the beginning.”
Published by Page Publishing, Arthur Perritte’s enlightening tale combines his own ghost experiences along with the testimonies of others to paint a picture of the supernatural world around us. When people die, their souls can either go to heaven or hell. However, some souls can get caught in a third option—a state of limbo in between the worlds of the living and the dead. Perritte explains that this is what causes most hauntings, and that these souls are harmless.
That is not to say that demons do not exist, though. Some truly damning hauntings are the result of a demon or fallen angel, whose sole purpose is to defy the power of Christ. Arthur Perritte provides readers with the tools to identify different types of spirits and manage their presence.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Truth about Ghosts: A Help Guide about Spirits” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
