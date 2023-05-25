Arthur Perritte’s New Book, “The Truth about Ghosts: A Help Guide about Spirits,” is an Eye-Opening Read That Explains Supernatural Occurrences Through a Christian Lens

Recent release “The Truth about Ghosts: A Help Guide about Spirits,” from Page Publishing author Arthur Perritte, is a useful tool for understanding where ghosts came from and how to best deal with them. Using real-life stories, Perritte reveals to readers the facts behind some truly haunting tales.