Author David Brown’s New Book, "What if?" is a Fascinating Tale That Follows the Adventures of a Man Who is Granted an Incredible Ability to Bend Reality to His Will

Recent release “What If?” from Page Publishing author David Brown, is a compelling story that centers around a man who calls himself Franstaffski and discovers he has been given the powerful ability to make three requests of his choosing happen every day. At first starting out with small requests for personal gain, Franstaffski sets his sights on helping the president fix America's problems.