Author David Brown’s New Book, "What if?" is a Fascinating Tale That Follows the Adventures of a Man Who is Granted an Incredible Ability to Bend Reality to His Will
Recent release “What If?” from Page Publishing author David Brown, is a compelling story that centers around a man who calls himself Franstaffski and discovers he has been given the powerful ability to make three requests of his choosing happen every day. At first starting out with small requests for personal gain, Franstaffski sets his sights on helping the president fix America's problems.
Lakeland, FL, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David Brown has completed his new book, “What If?”: a captivating read of how one man’s unlucky existence is forever changed when he discovers he has somehow been granted a miraculous gift to make three wishes come to life each day and decides to use this new power to help improve the world.
Originally from Huron, Ohio, author David Brown was an educator for forty years, serving as a history teacher, coach, athletic director, and school administrator for three different school districts in Erie County. He and wife, Loree, moved permanently to Lakeland, Florida, in 2016, where he enjoys the golf life, and they travel extensively. He has two boys, Rob and Todd, who live in Northern Ohio, and three grandchildren.
“This is a fascinating story about how a man acquires the ability to change three things a day—from minute little requests to ideas that change the country and the world for the better. Enjoy the ride with Franstaffski, the CNN broadcaster Janeen, and the president of the United States. Could a what-if ever come true?” writes Brown.
Published by Page Publishing, David Brown’s engaging tale is a delightful novel that is sure to take readers on an unforgettable ride, as Franstaffski develops his powers and makes his way up in the world to begin working with the president and improve the lives of the American people and the world at large. Brown weaves an exciting tale that is sure to keep readers spellbound, desperate to discover what happens next with each turn of the page.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
