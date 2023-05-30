Author Mitzi Alvar’s New Book, "Minerva Rose," is a Thrilling Tale That Centers Around a Young Girl Who Must Face Her Fears as She Starts Her First Day of School

Recent release “Minerva Rose,” from Page Publishing author Mitzi Alvar, follows a young girl named Minerva, who is extremely nervous on her first day of school. Despite this, she tackles each obstacle she faces with courage, and at the end of the day, Minerva discovers that school isn't scary, and makes a few friends along the way.