Author Mitzi Alvar’s New Book, "Minerva Rose," is a Thrilling Tale That Centers Around a Young Girl Who Must Face Her Fears as She Starts Her First Day of School
Recent release “Minerva Rose,” from Page Publishing author Mitzi Alvar, follows a young girl named Minerva, who is extremely nervous on her first day of school. Despite this, she tackles each obstacle she faces with courage, and at the end of the day, Minerva discovers that school isn't scary, and makes a few friends along the way.
New York, NY, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mitzi Alvar, an elementary school teacher who currently lives in Nevada with her husband, has completed her new book, “Minerva Rose”: a charming story that follows young Minerva as she faces her first day at school, and discovers that school doesn’t have to be scary but a place of fun and friendships.
Alvar writes, “It’s Minerva Rose’s first day of school, and she is so excited and a little scared. But she knows she can handle it because she is named after a very strong Greek goddess, Minerva!
“Follow Minerva as she gets on the scary school bus and meets the bus driver, Ms. Charon, then she meets the scary principal, Mr. Styx. Follow along with her as she enters the school and meets other students who are scared like her and the one student who starts to bully Minerva but then decides that they should be friends instead. School is a wonderful place, and Minerva knows she can handle anything because she is strong and wise. She is Minerva!”
Published by Page Publishing, Mitzi Alvar’s delightful tale is inspired by her two grandchildren, Minerva and Kayleb, who are often characters in her books. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Alvar’s tale to life, “Minerva Rose” is the perfect tool for parents and guardians to help connect with young readers and inspire them to not be afraid of their own first day of school.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Minerva Rose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
