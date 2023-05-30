Phillip Ford’s New Book, "Don't Feed the Ratz: Part 2," is a Gritty Novel About One Man’s Struggle to Get Revenge and Climb the Ladder in the Drug Game

Recent release “Don't Feed the Ratz: Part 2,” from Page Publishing author Phillip Ford, is a thrilling story of heartache and revenge. Still coping with the recent loss of his family, drug dealer Geo is dealt another crushing blow when he learns that his brother Rollo has died as well. Throughout all these hardships, Geo is determined not to let the streets get the best of him.