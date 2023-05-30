Phillip Ford’s New Book, "Don't Feed the Ratz: Part 2," is a Gritty Novel About One Man’s Struggle to Get Revenge and Climb the Ladder in the Drug Game
Recent release “Don't Feed the Ratz: Part 2,” from Page Publishing author Phillip Ford, is a thrilling story of heartache and revenge. Still coping with the recent loss of his family, drug dealer Geo is dealt another crushing blow when he learns that his brother Rollo has died as well. Throughout all these hardships, Geo is determined not to let the streets get the best of him.
Buffalo, NY, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Phillip Ford, a gifted author who paints a distinct picture of the Buffalo crime scene, has completed his new book, “Don't Feed the Ratz: Part 2”: a gripping and potent exploration into the way grief can motivate a person.
“Buffalo has always been known for its murder and mayhem since before the sixties or further back,” writes Phillip Ford. “There were popular gangs like Matadors, Mad dogs, and Manhattan lovers. Fast-forward twenty or thirty years, when the crack hit the city and brought with it violence. Geo had an earlier glimpse of the hustle at the young age of nine. When he used to watch his mother’s then boyfriend, David Mims, who had gotten his brains blown out inside of Tay’s, a popular hood fast-food joint located across the street from Wollert Park Projects. He supposedly owed half a million dollars to a notorious gangster named Sly. He watched and learned from so many people he’d come across.”
Published by Page Publishing, Phillip Ford’s captivating tale begins as drug dealer Geo is hit with a devastating blow. Still reeling from the recent death of his family and on the hunt for revenge, Geo learns that his brother Rollo has been killed as well. Instead of slumping into a depression, Geo channels his rage and uses it to motivate him.
More determined to take over his city than ever, Geo enlists the help of an old friend. On his quest for dominance of the drug game, he faces unforeseen hardships and constant danger. Will the streets keep Geo down, or will he be able to rise above?
Readers who wish to experience this rousing work can purchase “Don't Feed the Ratz: Part 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
