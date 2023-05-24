2023 John W. Teets Outstanding Teaching Award Winners Announced
The winners of the 2023 John W. Teets Outstanding Teaching Award have been announced.
Phoenix, AZ, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The John W. Teets Outstanding Teaching Award (the "Teets Award") 2023 winners have been revealed. The Teets Award is a student-driven honor given by the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. It is based on student nominations, with the election procedure also overseen by the student body. Professors and graduate teaching assistants who promote academic excellence, encourage students to actively engage in their own learning, and take satisfaction in inspiring students to perform their best work are given the Teets Award. The winners of this honor reflect the W. P. Carey School of Business's top-tier professors.
Winners of the Teets Awards for Outstanding Graduate Teaching and Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching each receive a $7,000 stipend, and they are selected based on their demonstration of creative and innovative teaching methods in the ongoing and sustained pursuit of teaching excellence. Meanwhile, winners of the Teets Award for Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching Assistant get a stipend of $3,000 in recognition of their exceptional efforts to give students a deep understanding of the subject.
The Outstanding Graduate Teaching Award winner is Riva Drummond, clinical assistant professor, Management and Entrepreneurship Department. The Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching Award winner is Greg Collins, assistant teaching professor, Supply Chain Management. The Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching Assistant Award winner is Xiaohui Zhang, fourth-year PhD candidate, Information Systems.
Drummond said after receiving the distinction, "The John W. Teets Award is an encouragement for excellence. It is a demonstration that what we do in the classroom matters to students, society, and organizations. It also reinforces by belief that education is the only way to transform society and strengthens my determination to wake up every day to deliver 100% and be the change I want in society. I’m humbled to have been chosen by my students for this honor.”
Collins remarked, "For me, academic skills and knowledge might be the content for a class, but it’s the fabric of each student’s personal context that will be influenced and grow for a lifetime. I try to focus on that.” One student nomination commented about Zhang, “Xiaohui works to ensure that his students not only understand the concepts from class, but that they are able to apply them within their own current or future work environments.”
The John W. Teets Outstanding Teaching Award was established in 1999 with a donation from John W. Teets to recognize and reward professors for excellence in teaching. Teets was one of Arizona's and the country's most influential business and community leaders. His legacy is of entrepreneurship and leadership to the state of Arizona, the country, and internationally. His impact on and deep commitment to Phoenix and greater Arizona spans four decades filled with business and philanthropic success. Teets was a self-made businessman who rose to be the CEO of one of the nation's most successful Fortune 500 corporations. He led a multibillion-dollar conglomerate with 48,000 employees and reshaped it into one of the world's leading consumer goods and services companies.
To discover more about the award, the legacy of John W. Teets, and his impact, please visit https://johnwteets.com.
