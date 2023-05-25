Author Connie Pitts’s New Book, "PARIS AND PEANUTS," is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Learn the Importance of Staying Organized and Tidy

Recent release “PARIS AND PEANUTS: Teaching Children Through Animals How to get Organized,” from Covenant Books author Connie Pitts, is an adorable story that follows the author as she helps her Frenchie bulldog Paris learn where to keep her baby Peanuts organized and out of the way so that others won't trip and fall.