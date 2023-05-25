Author Connie Pitts’s New Book, "PARIS AND PEANUTS," is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Learn the Importance of Staying Organized and Tidy
Recent release “PARIS AND PEANUTS: Teaching Children Through Animals How to get Organized,” from Covenant Books author Connie Pitts, is an adorable story that follows the author as she helps her Frenchie bulldog Paris learn where to keep her baby Peanuts organized and out of the way so that others won't trip and fall.
Bridgeport, TX, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Connie Pitts has completed her new book, “PARIS AND PEANUTS: Teaching Children Through Animals How to get Organized”: a charming tale that centers around the author’s dog Paris, who learns all about staying organized and making sure her baby Peanuts is kept in a special place whenever she’s out and about.
Dogs have always been the highlight of author Connie Pitts’s life, and each one loved her unconditionally as she did them. Her thirty years of teaching children gave her a special insight into the healthy interaction between children and dogs. Children love to hear about animals and can be led to develop good behaviors through their examples. When she discovered this method, she became very excited about using this tool to teach children in many other areas.
“Paris is a golden-colored French bulldog,” writes Connie. “The story is real, the pictures are real, and she is really wonderful. She expresses behaviors that show a high degree of intelligence. Her daily care and love for Peanuts are amazing. I even think it is funny when I find Peanuts on my pillow. Paris wants me to say goodnight to her also. What a joy and a blessing that I can share her with children!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Connie Pitts’s new book is a delightful tale that is sure to keep readers of all ages engaged as they follow along on Paris’s journey to learn how to put things in their proper place to avoid making a mess. Through her adventures with Paris, Connie aims to instill important habits and values in young readers and plans to publish new stories to help do just that.
Readers can purchase “PARIS AND PEANUTS: Teaching Children Through Animals How to get Organized” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
