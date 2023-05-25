Author Mary Elizabeth Browning Fallis’s New Book, "Beautiful Shades of Love," is an Adorable Story to Help Impart Lessons of Tolerance and Acceptance of Others
Recent release “Beautiful Shades of Love,” from Covenant Books author Mary Elizabeth Browning Fallis, is a delightful and inspiring tale that reveals how all things were created by God, including every single person on Earth. As Fallis reveals through her writings, no matter what someone may look like, all are children of God and deserve to be loved and respected by others.
Fouke, AR, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mary Elizabeth Browning Fallis, a member of the American Association of Christian Counselors who holds a passion for nature, science, family, and all of God’s creation, has completed her new book, “Beautiful Shades of Love”: a charming story to help children understand that all people are creations of the Lord, no matter their size or color of their skin.
“‘Beautiful Shades of Love’ is a simple caring way for children to see the love of God in all of God’s creation, especially other children,” shares Fallis.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mary Elizabeth Browning Fallis’s new book is a powerful tool to help parents and guardians connect with young readers, and help them to love all people, no matter what differences there may be, or where they are from. With vibrant artwork to help bring her tale to life, Fallis hopes “Beautiful Shades of Love” will help to touch the hearts and minds of children everywhere and inspire peace and compassion towards all.
Readers can purchase “Beautiful Shades of Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
