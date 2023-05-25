Author Mary Elizabeth Browning Fallis’s New Book, "Beautiful Shades of Love," is an Adorable Story to Help Impart Lessons of Tolerance and Acceptance of Others

Recent release “Beautiful Shades of Love,” from Covenant Books author Mary Elizabeth Browning Fallis, is a delightful and inspiring tale that reveals how all things were created by God, including every single person on Earth. As Fallis reveals through her writings, no matter what someone may look like, all are children of God and deserve to be loved and respected by others.