Author Sargis Saribekyan’s New Book, "Doctor for a Day," Introduces Harry, Who Learns a Lesson About Growing Up and the Importance of Going to School
Recent release “Doctor for a Day,” from Covenant Books author Sargis Saribekyan, is an entertaining children’s story about a young boy named Harry who learns an important lesson about growing up and studying hard to achieve his dreams.
Scottsdale, AZ, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sargis Saribekyan, a priest serving at Armenian Apostolic Church in Arizona, has completed his new book, “Doctor for a Day”: a meaningful children’s story that offers a valuable lesson about growing up.
Author Sargis Saribekyan worked and served in various countries. He loves traveling and learning about different cultures. Sargis is an author of articles and books, particularly for children. His other children’s books include “How a Spider Saved Christmas,” “I Adopted Grandma,” “Fireflies Christmas Wonder,” “Puppy Finds a Home,” “Knock, Knock, Who Is There?” and “Helen Is Not Hungry.”
This engaging book features vibrant illustrations by Gevorg Babakhanyan (Endza).
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sargis Saribekyan’s new book follows Harry, who insists he doesn’t need to go to school because he is a doctor. One morning, it really happens, and Harry learns a lesson in his dream.
Readers can purchase “Doctor for a Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Sargis Saribekyan worked and served in various countries. He loves traveling and learning about different cultures. Sargis is an author of articles and books, particularly for children. His other children’s books include “How a Spider Saved Christmas,” “I Adopted Grandma,” “Fireflies Christmas Wonder,” “Puppy Finds a Home,” “Knock, Knock, Who Is There?” and “Helen Is Not Hungry.”
This engaging book features vibrant illustrations by Gevorg Babakhanyan (Endza).
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sargis Saribekyan’s new book follows Harry, who insists he doesn’t need to go to school because he is a doctor. One morning, it really happens, and Harry learns a lesson in his dream.
Readers can purchase “Doctor for a Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories