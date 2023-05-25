Author Raven Chiong’s New Book, "Ode to the Still, Small Voice: A Memoir of Listening," is a Collection of Poems Crafted to Help Readers Discover Hope, Humor, and Healing
Recent release “Ode to the Still, Small Voice: A Memoir of Listening,” from Covenant Books author Raven Chiong, is a collection of poems inspired by moments from the author's life, creating an intimate self-portrait that readers are invited to experience. Through her writings, Chiong aims to encourage readers to stop and reflect on their own lives despite the ever-shifting world around them.
Hayesville, NC, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Raven Chiong, a proud and devoted mother to four rescue dogs named Dulce, Buddy, Sage, and Bini, has completed her new book, “Ode to the Still, Small Voice: A Memoir of Listening”: a compelling series of heartfelt poems that take readers on a profound journey through the author’s life, from times of unrelenting sorrow to elusive joy.
Author Raven Chiong’s writing career began at five years of age when she became a loyal pen pal to her absent mother. She earned her Master of Arts in exercise and sport science from the University of Florida. Raven is a lifelong student, life coach, and educator, and after a long competitive running and coaching career, Raven now runs her pen across the pages of this life.
The author is a member of the North Carolina Writers Network, North Carolina Poetry Society, Utah State Poetry Society, and Florida State Poetry Association. Additionally, she is a lifetime member of the Clay County Communities Revitalization Association (CCCRA), Clay County Historical and Arts Council (CCHAC), Friend of the Moss Memorial Library, and a supporter of Historic Hayesville Inc., Celebration of Pets Foundation, and One Dozen Who Care Inc. Most recently, she has been appointed to succeed the irreplaceable Glenda Beall as the Clay County Representative for NCWN-West, and since 2008 has been working with Best Friends Animal Society.
“This collection of poems is my offering to you. The words are my breath on paper transcribed from the Great Spirit,” writes Chiong. “There are voices, angels, and blessings that transcend the cacophony of this world when we slow into stillness with eyes, ears, and openness to see, hear, and be beyond outward appearances. Such are the common threads connecting each poem, including those which transmute inexplicable suffering into something of beauty and new ways of seeing.
“Each poem was composed from a sacred heart space which keeps me grounded in the beauty and wildness in this world even as I alight. Now, more than ever, let there be gratitude and poems!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Raven Chiong’s new book began in 2020, when the author vowed to excavate her poems from reams of shoeboxes imprisoned in dark closets and release them into the light in service to the world. Now published for readers of all walks of life to experience, Chiong hopes her writings will encourage readers to stop and listen to the still, small voice that everyone carries within them but often goes unheard and unheeded.
Readers can purchase “Ode to the Still, Small Voice: A Memoir of Listening” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
