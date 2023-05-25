Author Raven Chiong’s New Book, "Ode to the Still, Small Voice: A Memoir of Listening," is a Collection of Poems Crafted to Help Readers Discover Hope, Humor, and Healing

Recent release “Ode to the Still, Small Voice: A Memoir of Listening,” from Covenant Books author Raven Chiong, is a collection of poems inspired by moments from the author's life, creating an intimate self-portrait that readers are invited to experience. Through her writings, Chiong aims to encourage readers to stop and reflect on their own lives despite the ever-shifting world around them.