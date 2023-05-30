Michael Royal’s New Book, "A Vet’s Heart," is a Compelling and Thoughtful Look at the Memories and Sentiments of a Straightforward Retired Veteran
Recent release “A Vet’s Heart,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Royal, is a reflective and invaluable book that digs deep into the heart and mind of a retired U.S. Navy aviation structural mechanic.
Henderson, NV, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Royal, a U.S. Navy veteran, has completed his new book, “A Vet’s Heart”: a gripping and captivating story that brings together the author’s thoughts and feelings from all across his life.
Royal writes, “I have covered a wide range of subjects from military days to family, depths of depression, the world, and nature. It is an attempt to reach inside and bring forward the ideas that make me happy, sad, depressed, and angry. In these writings, I am able to express myself without opening the old wounds that will always be there. The writing of these stories does not make the memories or pain go away. It helps to deal with and handle my feelings better, with less anger and pain.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Royal’s outstanding story moves across his remarkable life with personality and honesty. Royal’s collection of writings is a way for him to express his feelings and revisit his old stories. His authentic writing style allows readers to dive into his life through old stories and poems. He hopes that his book will inspire readers to turn their own feelings into stories and poems.
Royal writes to his fellow veterans, “Give yourself a chance to open your life up and don’t let bad press guide your thoughts. Remember, there will always be bad things said about anything, but the only way to find out for yourself is to get involved yourself. Then you will know the truth. There are good people out there wanting and willing to help. Some have been through the fire just like us. You are not alone. Just like on active duty, reach out your hand, and one will take hold.” He hopes that his book will be a guiding light for veterans just like himself.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “A Vet’s Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
