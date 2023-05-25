Dorothy and Doris Swann’s Newly Released "Adventurous Christian Activity Book" is a Fun Collection of Interactive Activities Meant to Stimulate the Mind
“Adventurous Christian Activity Book,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Dorothy and Doris Swann, is an engaging resource for spiritual educators that provides simple and effective activities for young believers.
New York, NY, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Adventurous Christian Activity Book”: a delightful arrangement of spiritually driven activities. “Adventurous Christian Activity Book” is the creation of published authors Dorothy and Doris Swann.
Dorothy and Doris Swann shares, “This book is jam-packed with child friendly activities. This book is designed to stimulate and help children build various skills that would impact them in the long run.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dorothy and Doris Swann’s new book offers readers fun coloring pages, mazes, connect the dot images, and more.
Consumers can purchase “Adventurous Christian Activity Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Adventurous Christian Activity Book,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dorothy and Doris Swann shares, “This book is jam-packed with child friendly activities. This book is designed to stimulate and help children build various skills that would impact them in the long run.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dorothy and Doris Swann’s new book offers readers fun coloring pages, mazes, connect the dot images, and more.
Consumers can purchase “Adventurous Christian Activity Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Adventurous Christian Activity Book,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories