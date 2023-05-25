Lisa D. Pedriel’s Newly Released "Biblical Finances Jesus Christ: The Financial Advisor" is an Encouraging Approach to Taking Charge of One’s Financial Wellness
“Biblical Finances Jesus Christ: The Financial Advisor,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa D. Pedriel, is a helpful discussion of applying biblical standards and core lessons to building a healthy financial future.
Bangor, ME, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Biblical Finances Jesus Christ: The Financial Advisor”: a unique and thought-provoking approach to financial planning. “Biblical Finances Jesus Christ: The Financial Advisor” is the creation of published author Lisa D. Pedriel, a qualified accountant and an auditor by profession. She currently resides on her native island Saint Lucia and lives a quiet and private life.
Pedriel shares, “The objective of this book is to help readers manage their finances using biblical standards and principles. The main benefit of doing this is that our finances will be built on a sure foundation (Isaiah 33:6), which is our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and His Word. Jesus is concerned about every aspect of our lives, and the management of our finances is no exception. Throughout His Word, He gives us advice on how to get and manage the wealth He has made available to us. Therefore, it is imperative that we study the scriptures and apply them to our lives and finances. In summary, this book looks at wealth and finances from a biblical perspective.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa D. Pedriel’s new book explores the lessons God has provided regarding how to build and manage the blessings He has provided.
Consumers can purchase “Biblical Finances Jesus Christ: The Financial Advisor” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Biblical Finances Jesus Christ: The Financial Advisor,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
