Donna M. Smith’s Newly Released "The Reluctant Gift" is an Emotionally Charged Tale of Sacrifice and Unconditional Love
“The Reluctant Gift,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna M. Smith, is an engaging juvenile fiction that finds a young girl learning a hard lesson when her beloved dog is needed to bring comfort to someone else.
Yorktown, VA, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Reluctant Gift”: a thought-provoking juvenile fiction that holds a deep lesson of faith and life. “The Reluctant Gift” is the creation of published author Donna M. Smith, a native of the Virginia coast who retired from a career in local government while living in South Carolina. Since retiring and returning to Virginia, she has begun writing during moments of inspiration.
Smith shares, “People have been drawn to animals since the beginning of time. Kind and thoughtful pet owners love their pets, and in return, those beloved pets unconditionally love their pet owners back. They can bring about incredible joy for the whole family and, in fact, become like members of that family. Little Katie wants this joy for herself—she desperately wants a dog of her own. Being an only child, she yearns for a small, fury playmate with whom she can play, take care of, and love. She feels that at eight years old, she is now old enough to take care of a dog. After several years of pleading for a puppy, Katie finally sees her fondest dream come true. She loves her new, special friend with all her heart and keeps her promise to faithfully take care of her. But after becoming very attached to her sweet little dog, her dream is suddenly snatched away. She finds herself forced into giving her greatest gift. The sacrifice seems far too great. But would her reluctantly given 'gift' be for a greater good? Would she come to realize that a true gift is always freely given?
“The Reluctant Gift is a fictional work based on true events.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna M. Smith’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and challenge young readers in their understanding of true sacrifice.
Consumers can purchase “The Reluctant Gift” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Reluctant Gift,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
