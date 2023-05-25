Kathleen Olson’s Newly Released "The Time Tree" is a Compelling Short Story That Takes Readers on a Journey of Unexpected Twists of Fate Across Hundreds of Years
“The Time Tree,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathleen Olson, is an enjoyable narrative that brings unique perspective to the life of a tree and all who encounter it over its lifetime.
Glenview, IL, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Time Tree”: a thoughtful narrative that offers some historical context and encourages readers to view life from a fresh perspective. “The Time Tree” is the creation of published author Kathleen Olson, a proud wife of over fifty-seven years, mother, and grandmother who enjoys traveling the world.
Olson shares, “The Tree was born of unusual and tragic circumstances in the pre-Columbian prairie that would become Nebraska. As a young tree, it was fortunate that it was not the victim of a tornado or other weather denizens. Once The Tree was a hundred years old, it was able to take the arrows of young Pawnee honing their skills as well as being part of their festivals. Slaves fleeing the South looked for the bent branch on The Tree to point them correctly onto the North. But The Tree valued above all the ones that came to talk to it, finding its shade and shelter a haven for their thoughts and even a spoken word or two.
“The Tree still grows today, inviting others to come to its haven.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Olson’s new book will entertain readers through creative and thought-provoking storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “The Time Tree” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Time Tree,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
