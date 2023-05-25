Cynthia Harris’s Newly Released "Learning My Alphabet" is a Fun Opportunity for Young Readers to Develop Early Literacy Skills
“Learning My Alphabet,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cynthia Harris, is an entertaining and engaging resource for parents, guardians, and educators seeking to aid upcoming generations in learning key reading abilities.
Sterling Heights, MI, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Learning My Alphabet”: a vibrant reading experience for early readers. “Learning My Alphabet” is the creation of published author Cynthia Harris, a native of Detroit, Michigan with a passion for creative writing.
Harris shares, “From the author that brought you From Broken to Beautiful: A Memoir in Poetry, comes a children’s book in great degree alike!
“Learning My Alphabet is simple and easy to read for little ones (aged for toddlers and up) that are beginning to learn their ABC’s. With fun and colorful images made to keep any busy and distracted child focused, the illustrations in this book will grab young readers’ attention. Young readers from around the globe will love these illustrations and will be able to identify with the characters within this book, making for a fun reading experience! The sentences accompanying these fun illustrations are short, entertaining, and basic to read. It really is as easy as ABC!
“Learning My Alphabet is the first book within a series of learning books for toddlers and up. Look for the other Learning My… titles to follow in the rest of this delightful learning series.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia Harris’s new book features visually engaging artwork crafted by Chad Halcom.
Harris shares in hope of empowering upcoming generations in their pursuit of developing key skills that will carry them through all levels of education.
Consumers can purchase “Learning My Alphabet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Learning My Alphabet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
